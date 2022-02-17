Squeaky’s Awesome Visit to the Vet

Tail vertical, held high and rigid as a flag pole.
Hair combed to a smooth, healthy shine.
Claws trimmed short but angled sharply. Teeth burnished brightly.
Matted fur that used to hang and sway as luggage below her
Now coiffed clean.
Squeaky came home from the vet today
And feels pretty again.
In dim light she struts along the trimmed grass of her backyard ‘catwalk’
Where all things domestic end and the shadowed mystery world begins.
As I watch, she flaunts her reFURbished profile confidently, in all
The savage beauty of her erstwhile ancestors.
A fair warning, I believe, to all hearkening rodents.
Squeaky came home from the vet today
And senses the huntress’s return.
Twilight it is. The crack between the two worlds,
Where power hovers and stalker strength is accumulated.
Here, now, her approaching padded prowl cannot be heard.
Here, in deepening shadows, her savage allure
And unbending intent cannot be slighted.
Squeaky came home from the vet today
And burns with a fire from within.
Cousin to jaguar and cheetah, ocelot and lynx,
She decrees, in her tribal language of shimmy and sway,
To all small animals (including fox) along this wood’s edge
“If you are not afraid, you should be!
You should be very afraid!”
Squeaky came home from the vet today
And she is damned dangerous!
So watch out!
