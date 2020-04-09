It’s that time of year again. Spring. And even in this challenging time, gardening can still provide both enjoyment and rejuvenation.
Indulge your green thumb by utilizing one of the many ways to raise flowers, vegetables, fruits and herbs; planting outside in a garden bed, growing indoors on a sunny windowsill or even under grow lights.
Planting seeds outdoors, directly into the garden, when the soil becomes workable, is always a favorite option for veteran gardeners. However, many people like to grow their own veggies from seeds started indoors due to the shorter New England growing season. If that’s your preference, this is a good time to get started. Summer crops such as peppers, squash and tomatoes, as well as the crops that mature in the fall – among them are beets, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale, spinach and onions – can be started indoors in a variety of mediums and containers. You can even start your seedlings in eggshells in a carton.
Begin your gardening journey by obtaining seeds from a reliable source, either locally or online. Organic seeds can be purchased at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene or at stores such as Home Depot. They also carry non-organic seeds, as well as a variety of plants in peat pots that can be sown directly into the garden at the right planting time.
There is a wide variety of kits available to make indoor planting easy and successful as well. Home Depot offers delivery of many of their products, including a reasonably priced Burpee Self-Watering Seed Starting System that holds 72 plants with all the how-to instructions included; all you’ll need to add is your own seeds and minimal effort to be a gardening whiz.
And, let’s not overlook the flowers and herbs that can also be started indoors. Many of them can be planted in the same beds with vegetables. As it turns out, flowers and herbs are not only attractive companions for veggies but can also repel insects and even some animals. The list of these garden “helpers” is quite extensive and includes favorites such as French marigolds, which repel whiteflies and kill nematodes, and Mexican marigolds, which are offensive to a host of destructive insects and even those cute, but pesky wild rabbits. Basil is said to repel thrips, flies and mosquitoes, and makes a tasty companion for growing healthier and larger tomatoes. And, if you want your cats to love you even more, plant catnip. While they love it, just about every insect hates it. Of course, don’t forget garlic, which repels virtually everything.
If you have the space outdoors, you may also want to plant fruit trees. Order these trees online, or purchase them at local garden centers. Fruit trees can be full-sized specimens, but they are also available as dwarf trees that grow to only 8 to 10 feet tall; a perfect size for limited-space gardens, as they only need an area as small as 8 feet by 8 feet. Some of the smaller varieties can even be grown outdoors in pots.
When it comes to watering and weed control, both tasks can be minimized by covering the soil with either a mulch or fabrics designed for this purpose. In some cases, such as in walkways between planting beds, use water-permeable fabric under stones or bark chips to control weeds and add eye appeal.
The best mulches for garden beds may be organic and biodegradable, including shredded leaves, hay and straw, bark chips and composted materials. Not only do these mulches minimize the need for watering and weeding, but as they break down, they improve the soil’s fertility.
If the soil is really compacted, or you are feeling ambitious, you can plant your favorite crops in raised beds. Build your own, or purchase a variety of different sized, readymade raised garden beds from Home Depot… and they will even deliver them for free.
There are many other online catalogs that can supply everything from landscaping ideas and gardening tools to seeds, live plants, shrubs and fruit trees. Everything you need to enjoy gardening is readily available online from the safety and convenience of your home. Planting a garden creates a positive environment and a sense of accomplishment. There is almost nothing like the taste of a home-grown tomato, or the scent of fresh-blooming flowers.