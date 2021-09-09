Do you have a piece of jewelry at home, but aren’t sure how to go about telling if it’s the real deal or just another piece of costume jewelry? Maybe it’s been in the family for a while, but you’re not sure how much it’s worth. It can be hard to differentiate between costume jewelry and quality vintage jewelry if you don’t have a trained eye for it, so make sure to reach out to a local expert before making the big decision to buy or sell the piece you’re working with.
Luckily for us, we have several reputable jewelry stores right here in Keene who are happy to assist in spotting a real piece of jewelry. Good Fortune Jewelry is a great place to start – I spoke with Judy Blake, one of the awesome members of the Good Fortune team, and she helped explain some of the ins and outs of deciphering the difference between the real and the not-so-real pieces.
There is much to learn, and there are subtle indicators that serve as tell-tale signs you’re looking at a fake piece versus a real piece. Buy a good book, do some research online, and chat with professionals like Blake or Deborah Faucher – Good Fortune’s resident expert who teaches the team more and more every day, as Blake puts it.
Faucher has been working in the field for about 40 years, and is extremely passionate about spotting fine jewelry, having studied it since she was a child.
“I doubt anyone is more knowledgeable on the topic,” Blake explained. “All this information I’m sharing; I’ve learned from her!”
Firstly, Blake recommends getting to know the seller/buyer – creating a relationship with them will certainly entail a solid experience in searching or selling that very special treasure. It’s pertinent to have a rudimentary understanding of different eras. Depending on when the piece was crafted, it should have proper gemstones, styles, and hallmarks. “Hallmarks” are often referred to as quality marks or purity marks and serve as a shorthand for the type of precious metal that makes up a piece. Real hallmarks guarantee the minimum precious metal content is present in the piece of jewelry.
Blake recommends carrying a 10x jeweler’s loupe to help ascertain if the items are gold or gold plated. Victorians would often plate the piece three times with heavy plating in different colored gold. The top plate was finished with pure gold. In addition, always check the back for repairs, cracks, and color changes in the gold (it could have been plated over an old repair). See if the clasp is correct for the time period. Hovering a magnet over the piece also ensures if it is plated or not. Blake also says not to put early jewelry in dip cleaner of any kind, for it could damage the piece altogether.
When comparing the two malachite brooches (pictured above), one is a real, 14K gold, mid-late Victorian (1850-1880) piece, and the other is a sterling silver, modern piece, styled to look like a Victorian piece. They both have real gemstones, but the gold piece is made with many twisted gold wires, which is typical of the time period, displaying great detail and fine workmanship. The silver piece has the twisted wire look, but it is machine made, which is more obvious to the trained eye. Machine made pieces are more uniform than handmade pieces. The general difference in craftsmanship is pretty clear to see, as well.
The most telling, Blake explains, is the back of these pieces. The gold, Victorian brooch has a C-clasp closure, typical of that era and not used on modern pins. The silver brooch has a basic, modern pin closure. The “wallpaper” is another typical Victorian finish, and not often seen today. Lastly, there is a “sterling” stamp on the modern brooch, which as not used on Victorian jewelry. These simple observations are a great place to start, ultimately helping anyone become a savvy shopper for Estate jewelry.
However, jewelry is much more than a simple sum of parts, Blake explained.
“[Jewelry] is wearable art with a timeless tradition of design, craftsmanship, skill, scientific achievements, steam engine power, early synthetic gemstones – a snapshot in the times of history and events. It is wearable art – a connection to our past, and a celebration of the human spirit.”