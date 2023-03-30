All that glitters right here in the greater Keene area is about to be showcased in full sequined/beaded/feathered regalia thanks to the launch of a brand-new local entertainment company.
Yours Queerly, focused on creating events, shows, and safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community and allies in New England, is kicking things off with a drag show, Mischief & Mayhem, at the Brattleboro Legion this Saturday, April 1.
Paulee Mekdeci, of Brattleboro, a gender-fluid drag queen and actor and board member of Keene Pride (the nonprofit organization that hosted Keene’s first Pride Week), had the idea for a queer entertainment company about a decade ago. He initially wanted to create a theater company and produce queer plays, but as he got more and more into doing drag (he’s done it for 20 years) and doing it locally with Keene Pride, his vision for the company evolved.
“I wanted to amplify (queer) talent in New England,” he said, including larger acts you’d normally have to travel to Boston to see (in addition to local talent), and host them at local venues from small ones that seat 40 to theaters as large as the Colonial Theatre, Latchis Theatre and Park Theatre.
“It’s going to be community-based but we will still bring in talent (from around New England),” he said.
The company’s mission is “to create positive images and experiences with the LGBTQ+ community and celebrate our diversity. We aim to advance the community through acceptance, understanding, inclusion and respect.”
Mekdeci is a co-owner of Yours Queerly, along with Keene Pride board members Kaitlin Fenton and Patrick Brown (Mekdeci’s spouse who came up with the company name) and Keene Pride founding board member Adam Toepfer. Toepfer and Fenton are also Keene natives.
Brown is owner of Brown Computer Solutions in Keene and Brattleboro; Toepfer has 15-plus years working in the nightlife, entertainment and technology industries in New York City (including helping start and running one of the largest queer clubs in the world); and Fenton has a degree in journalism and will be the company’s publicist and help with event planning.
“They are all business-minded,” said Mekdeci.
Mekdeci has been performing with the drag troupe, The Ladies of The Rainbow, as his drag alter ego, Miss Ginger Soulless, for several years. The troupe has performed dozens of benefit shows for many local nonprofits over the years in Keene, Brattleboro and the surrounding areas.
Mischief & Mayhem is a drag show hosted by Miss Ginger Soulless & Friends and features The Ladies of The Rainbow, who showcase their talents through lip-syncing, dancing, and theatrical performances. The show’s name is meant to capture the playful and mischievous nature of the performances.
The Ladies of the Rainbow normally perform at VFW and American Legion halls and sell out 200-seat drag shows, said Mekdeci.
In addition to co-hosts Miss Ginger Soulless and Mama Mayhem, who is an original member of The Ladies of the Rainbow (in existence 34 years); joining them on the bill will be Fontaine, Carmen Gittit and Bethadone Clinique.
“It will be a full-on drag show with some surprises,” he said.
Throughout his years of doing drag shows, Mekdeci said he’s met so many amazing and talented people all located within an hour of the Keene area and there is no shortage of performers to invite to perform.
“We’ll pay them properly; and they’ll also receive tips,” he said.
The hope is for Yours Queerly to be able to feature not only drag shows but other types of performances such as theater, burlesque, circus, murder mysteries—the list goes on. Another company goal is to produce queer films.
At its core, Yours Queerly will turn the Keene area into a hub for queer entertainment.
“We want to bring it to this rural community and show people you don’t have to leave the area to enjoy this level of talent,” said Mekdeci.
Yours Queerly’s inaugural event, Mischief & Mayhem, a drag show, happens this Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. at The Brattleboro Legion, 32 Linden Street. Tickets are $32 and can be ordered at https://www.yoursqueerly.com/mayhem.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.