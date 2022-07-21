Yellow Barn Summer Festival in Putney, Vt.

In its 53rd year, having weathered a pandemic, the Yellow Barn summer concert series in 2022 is honoring its rich past with an eye toward the future of chamber music.
The festival began earlier this month and continues this evening with 13 concerts planned at The Big Barn through the season finale event Aug. 6.
A tradition sparked 48 years ago as a way for New York cellist David Wells to gather his friends for informal chamber music in his Vermont barn is now a summer-long concert season that attracts world-class musicians and was twice awarded the the ASCAP/Chamber Music America Award for Adventurous Programming,
Each summer Yellow Barn presents more than 30 public events between mid-June and early August. In addition to festival performances in July and August, the organization hosts a program for artists aged 13 to 20 that includes an intensive composition element; a children’s concert; a master class series; and a pre-concert discussion series on Saturday evenings has become a very popular aspect of the festival Stephan said.
Concerts take place in what’s called “The Big Barn” in Putney, Vt. – although it’s not the original location where Wells hosted concerts – it’s a nearby modern concert hall inspired by the intimacy of the old barn.
Yellow Barn’s participants come to Putney to study with renowned artists on campus, which surrounds the existing campus of the Greenwood School, a private boarding school for boys (Yellow Barn music is also part of the school’s curriculum).
Yellow Barn, the first retreat program in the U.S. specifically for performing musicians, accepts up to 40 participants (the average age is 24) for its five-week summer program. Many of them are undergraduate or graduate students at music conservatories across the country. Some are in the first stage of a professional career, either as instructors or professional performers.
Participants study together six days a week, working on pieces to perform with each other and with 15 faculty. It’s these performances that make up festival concerts. Artist residencies are now scheduled throughout the year, incubating new works and keeping up momentum well beyond the summer months.
Artistic director Seth Knopp is in his 25th year with Yellow Barn.
“It feels like a new chapter,” he said. “There are lots of new faculty and many who have been with me since the beginning of my time here.”
Of note this season is a number of concerts featuring Yellow Barn’s 2022 composer-in-residence, Israeli-American Shulamit Ran. The July 26 concert features her piece, “Love’s Call” with text by Charles Kondek, adapted from “The Song of Songs,” and is followed July 27 by a Composer Portrait featuring performances of her four pieces, “Perfect Storm,” “Verticals,” “Spirit” and “The Which Happened from String Quartet No.3 “Glitter, Doom, Shards, Memory.” Other programs feature her older compositions, including the July 28 concert including “Three Fantasy Pieces” (1971).
The remaining two programs highlighting Ran’s compositions are July 29, featuring the full String Quartet No. 3; “O The Chimneys” (1969), which Knopp said is about the Holocaust; and the July 30 concert featuring her piece, “Exursions” (1980).
A significant portion of the summer programming was created in memoriam to late composers lost recently.
Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning George Crumb (1929-2022) is one. He will be honored in the July 29 program, which features his 1970 works, “Ancient Voices of Children” (text by García Lorca) and the Aug. 4 concert lineup will include Crumb’s “Black Angel: Thirteen Images from the Dark Land for electric string quartet,” which Knopp said is the composer’s reaction to the Vietnam War.
Violist Roger Tapping (1960-2022) has been performing during the summer festival so far and will be honored throughout the season with three more concerts in a series within the festival called Notes and Messages for Roger on July 30, Aug. 2 and Aug. 6.
A Yellow Barn faculty member from 2003 to 2021, Tapping was also a member of the Juilliard Quartet.
“He was such an important part of Yellow Barn—his absence was keenly felt,” said Knopp. “We’re embracing that and keeping him close in our thoughts and inspiring us.”
Several North American and world premieres are part of this year’s festival programming.
Among the highlights:
Two world premier pieces for Roger Tapping composed this year—on July 30, Stephen Coxe’s “Slow Wind” for solo viola; and Aug. 6, Philippe Hersant, “For Roger.”
Two North American premier pieces by Estonian composer, Helena Tulve, Tuesday, Aug. 2, “Sool”; and Aug. 4, “Phainomenon for piano, percussion, and tape.”
“We’re looking for a different vocabulary to describe (chamber music) and leave the definition open-ended,” said Knopp of Yellow Barn participants and faculty today. “More often than not, great composers are people who love and in some very deep way digested the music of the past. It’s not rebellion so much as it is embracing and furthering through one perspective how that language can continue.”
Knopp strongly suggests buying your tickets to Yellow Barn festival concerts as early as possible.
“Every seat has a great view and great sound,” he said. “The audience in our hall feels very much a part of that communication between composer, player and listener. They will feel the vibe.”
Yellow Barn’s 53rd summer concert season runs through Aug. 6. Concerts are at 8 p.m. in the Big Barn, 49 Main St., Putney, Vt. Tickets can be reserved by calling 802-387-6637, by emailing info@yellowbarn.org, or by visiting yellow barn.org.
