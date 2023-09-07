Wine, Art & Puppets!

Puppets in Paradise
Puppets in Paradise is back and ready for all ages audience members to delight in the excitement of a two-day celebration of puppetry and theater arts. What makes this event twice as nice is the beautiful landscape setting of Southern Vermont.
Puppets in Paradise is presented by Sandglass Theater and Retreat Farm. This year’s program is sponsored by Oak Meadow, Landmark College and M&T Band, with additional funding donated by Brattleboro Savings and Loan.
This biennial family event will be held at the Retreat Farm in Brattleboro on Sept. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., both days.
The Retreat Farm has been a prominent feature in Brattleboro for 180 years. At Puppets in Paradise audience members will be able to choose from one of three performance circuits that travel through the surrounding grounds. Along each route they will be greeted by short form puppet performances created by one of ten local and visiting performance groups. This year audiences can encounter performances by Jeghetto, CactusHead Puppets, Break-Fast Puppets, Sam & Friends, Stoph Scheer, Sova Dance and Puppet Theater, New England Youth Theater, Sandglass Theater and associated artist Kirk Murphy, Jana Zeller, and more.
Once the walk through is complete guests will be invited to participate in a performance — a collective Sheep Dance, created by Sandglass Theater and choreographed by long-time Putney, Vt., dance educator, Virginia Scholl.
If you’re feeling up to it after, guests are welcome to check out the other performances, as well.
Food and refreshments from local vendors will be available to purchase. Golf Carts will be available for increased accessibility for most performance locations. Sandglass estimates that the full festival experience takes at least two hours.
For more information and to purchase tickets, contact Sandglass Theater, www.sandglasstheater.org; shoshana@sandglasstheater.org; (802) 387-4051. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, priced from $8-$24. Children under 3 are free.
Retreat Farm is located at 45 Farmhouse Square in Brattleboro
River Valley Artisans Wine and Art Tour
A perfect way to spend a day during the weekend could be on a self-guided wine and art tour around Westmoreland. The River Valley Artisans Wine and Art tour is put together by The River Valley Artisans, a New Hampshire non-profit group of artists whose mission is to advocate the importance of art by, “making the world more beautiful one creation at a time.”
The tour will be held on Sept. 9 and 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day. Summit and Poocham Hill Wineries will be open for visitors to taste wine, shop for unique pieces of art and enjoy lunch.
Food will be available from the Sustainable Eats Food Truck at Summit Winery or Westmoreland United Church at Poocham Hill Winery.
There will be artwork available to view and to purchase from over 25 artists. Art pieces include paintings in various media, woodworking, carved egg ornaments, jewelry, pottery, barn quilts, jarred food items, weaving, recycled wool and silver products and felted products.
For more information about the tour and the artists, visit River Valley Artisans website at www.rva-art.com.
Poocham Hill Winery is located at 226 Poocham Road in Westmoreland. www.poochamwinery.com.
Summit Winery is located at 719 Highway 12 in Westmoreland. www.thesummitwinery.com; (603) 852-8025
