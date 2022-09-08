We Love You This Much!

(Keene NH) Strap on your cha-cha heels and kinky boots! Time to get ready for the first-ever Pride festival led by the first-ever Pride nonprofit organization in the Monadnock Region. The committed, technologically savvy, fun-loving group of creative souls who serve on the Board of Keene Pride hit the ground running in early Spring 2022 and never looked back. The result is a week-long dream schedule of events meant to engage and welcome anyone and everyone, while specifically supporting LGBTQ+ families, youth, elders, film lovers, sports enthusiasts and music fans.

Nonstop inspiration abounds beginning on Monday, September 12 and concludes on Sunday, September 18. You can choose to fill your dance card every night of the week and straight through the weekend if you wish, when the Colonial Theatre will host a revolutionary stage performance unlike any other with The Inaccurate Collection: A Madonna Tribute on Saturday evening, followed by the Inaccurate After Party at Fireworks Restaurant across the street. And the next day, get ready for a Pride Block Party in downtown Keene from Noon-6pm.

