We Love You This Much!

(Keene NH) Strap on your cha-cha heels and kinky boots! Time to get ready for the first-ever Pride festival led by the first-ever Pride nonprofit organization in the Monadnock Region. The committed, technologically savvy, fun-loving group of creative souls who serve on the Board of Keene Pride hit the ground running in early Spring 2022 and never looked back. The result is a week-long dream schedule of events meant to engage and welcome anyone and everyone, while specifically supporting LGBTQ+ families, youth, elders, film lovers, sports enthusiasts and music fans.
Nonstop inspiration abounds beginning on Monday, September 12 and concludes on Sunday, September 18. You can choose to fill your dance card every night of the week and straight through the weekend if you wish, when the Colonial Theatre will host a revolutionary stage performance unlike any other with The Inaccurate Collection: A Madonna Tribute on Saturday evening, followed by the Inaccurate After Party at Fireworks Restaurant across the street. And the next day, get ready for a Pride Block Party in downtown Keene from Noon-6pm.
Visit https://www.keenepride.org/events for every little detail and to purchase tickets. Below is a snapshot of what’s happening and where you know you’ll want to be.
Monday, September 12, 5-6:30pm – Keene Senior Center, Court Street, Keene
Queer Aging, moderated by Keene Pride Board member Charlene Kennedy. Visit with representatives from Social Security, Medicare, Assisted Living and Legal to discuss the unique challenges faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community. Free.
Monday, September 12, 7-8pm – Nova Arts, Emerald Street, Keene
Youth Open Mic. Free
Tuesday, September 13, 7-9pm – Keene Cinemas, Key Road, Keene
Before Stonewall, The Making of the Gay and Lesbian Community with Guilford, VT filmmaker, John Scagliotti. Q&A to follow the newly restored film. Free.
Wednesday, September 14, 7-9pm – Heberton Hall, Keene Public Library, 60 Winter Street, Keene
Tran Scripts, Part I: The Women. A reading of the play directed by Charlene Kennedy. Free.
Thursday, September 15, 7-11pm – Colonial Theatre Showroom
Drag Me to the Pride Makeup Prom! Hosted by Miss Ginger Soulless and friends. Join the party featuring music, dancing and pop-up drag show performances. Allies welcome. Tickets at www.keenepride.org/events
Friday, September 16, 7:30-11pm – Keene Family Y, 200 Summit Rd., Keene
LGBTQ+ Teen Night Out (ages 12-17)! Games, food, music, swimming, hang out with friends. Free.
Saturday, September 17, 10:45am – 2-4 mile easy Saturday morning hike near Keene
Sunday, September 18, Noon-6pm – Downtown Keene (Closed to traffic beginning at 9am)
Block Party! Vendors, food, music, family-friendly kid zone. Four couples will tie the knot under the gazebo from 1-2! Drag legend, Sherry Vines, and Miss Ginger Soulless will Emcee. Special guest, Danny Roberts (Real World New Orleans). On the Railroad Square stage, enjoy local performers April Cushman, Elise Hayes, Zac Binney, Allie Kelley, Not Nuns with A Bad Habbit, and Random Ideas throughout the afternoon. Free.
Huge thanks to the City of Keene, the Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, Keene Public Library, Keene Cinemas, Keene Senior Center, Keene Family Y, Fireworks Restaurant, The Colonial Theatre, Nova Arts and all the excited volunteers and businesses who have welcomed Keene Pride with their enthusiasm and dedication to ensure that we could showcase a week of LGBTQ+ events.
Join hands with loved ones and friends to travel somewhere over the rainbow in Downtown Keene from September 12 – 18 for the inaugural Pride event of southwestern New Hampshire.
The mission of Keene Pride is to promote the visibility of LGBTQ+ people in the Monadnock Region and build a coalition of services, organizations and businesses that embrace and serve the LGBTQ+ population. To contact Keene Pride, please email general@keenepride.com. Upcoming event information can be found at www.keenepride.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.