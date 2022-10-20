Walpole Players “Hansel and Gretel”

‘Tis the season for spooky tales, and what’s spookier than the story of an evil witch who cooks and eats children?
The Walpole Players will perform P. Michael Wright’s adaptation of “Hansel and Gretel,” a German fairy tale collected by the Brothers Grimm and published in 1812, at the Helen Miller Theatre at Walpole Town Hall next weekend (Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29).
“We’re in October; it seemed a nice time to do it,” said Wright, who is directing the show. “Halloween is coming up; the story is about a candy house.”
The classic tale, which emerged in the late Middle Ages, follows the two young children of a poor woodcutter who were about to be abandoned by their stepmother and run away from home, only to become lost in the woods. After days of wandering, they discovered a cottage built of gingerbread, cookies, cakes and candy and began to eat its rooftop. When the door opens, a nice old woman lures them inside with the promise of more food and soft beds. They enter without realizing she is a bloodthirsty witch who intends to fatten them up so they can become her dinner.
Wright wrote his adaptation about seven years ago and it was performed in Charlestown in 2016.
Growing up, he had been in the cast of a production of the play with New Hampshire Children’s Theater and also performed it at a children’s theater festival at Lincoln Center in New York City, where he played The Sandman, a character in from the 1893 opera version of the story by Engelbert Humperdinck.
One difference in the story Wright added in his adaptation is the character of the mother’s ghost, who is the guiding spirit of protection to the children.
“In every version, the mother is dead and the kids are raised by the evil stepmother character,” he said. “This (character) gives the story some nice emotional heft.”
All the other elements from the fairytale are represented in Wright’s adaptation: the trail of breadcrumbs the kids left so they would not become lost in the woods, only to be eaten by birds; Hansel sticking a bone out of the cage so the blind witch believes he is not getting fatter.
“People will expect these things,” he said.
He did add what he referred to as some more theatrical elements in his adaptation, for instance, the witch has the power to move objects.
“I wanted to add a little bit of magic to it,” he said.
He also wrote an additional scene, the opening scene, which is not part of the original story.
“I wanted to include every child who auditioned for the show,” he said. “The kids explain why the village is in the state it’s in and why they have to gather kindling instead of going out to chop wood in the forest—because the forest is deadly.”
In creating the staging of the play and the costuming he kept to tradition.
“I referenced the German story,” he said.
At the same time, he took some liberties with it.
“I didn’t want (the show) to feel too specific,” he said. “I wanted it to feel like it could take place anywhere, anytime.”
Sadly, due to a cast member testing positive for COVID 19, this weekend’s performances (Oct. 21 and 22) are canceled.
Performances will be next Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 4 and 7 p.m. at Helen Miller Theatre at Walpole Town Hall. Tickets are $7-$10 and can be purchased at www.thewalpoleplayers.org. The hope is to add an additional weekend of performances Nov. 4 and 5. Check the Walpole Players Facebook page for the most up-to-date information. Tickets purchased for this weekend will be honored next weekend or a full refund will be issued if ticket holders can’t attend next weekend’s performances by calling 603-756-2535 or emailing WalpolePlayers@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.