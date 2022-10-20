Walpole Players “Hansel and Gretel”
‘Tis the season for spooky tales, and what’s spookier than the story of an evil witch who cooks and eats children? 

The Walpole Players will perform P. Michael Wright’s adaptation of “Hansel and Gretel,” a German fairy tale collected by the Brothers Grimm and published in 1812, at the Helen Miller Theatre at Walpole Town Hall next weekend (Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29). 

