Change is born from an idea and this year’s TEDxKeene event is a nesting ground.
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to “ideas worth spreading,” usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by today’s influencers. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall and Sir Richard Branson.
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.
TEDx is a global phenomenon and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. There are 3,700 events a year and 140,000 talks in 116 languages in 170 countries.
TEDxKeene’s event is next Thursday, Oct. 3, at Keene’s Colonial Theatre.
“I like the idea of how one person’s idea can promote change,” said Amanda Hitchings, curator of the Keene event and a local psychologist.
She said this year’s theme came from a brainstorming session with the organizing committee.
“We were really frozen because there were so many good ideas,” she said. “I remembered a mentor of mine always said to students, ‘Sometimes we need to react, reflect and then respond.’ I thought that was a great strategy to respond to our excitement about these different ideas we were having.’”
All nine speakers at the event (there were more than 100 nominations) are based in the Monadnock Region or are connected to the area in some way.
“We try to select from local people to have a voice in our community that resonate change,” said Hitchings.
They also are giving presentations (15 minutes or less) that explore how we encounter, understand and answer the complexities of our world in a unique and unexpected way with a message that leaves the audience empowered and inspired. Speakers come from all backgrounds and perspectives, from a New Hampshire-based rapper to a state representative, an addiction and recovery counselor to a dance teacher and a conflict resolution specialist to an entrepreneur and small business consultant.
Their stories, performances and experiences will answer the questions about how we nurture our ability to reflect, how our reactions and reflections inform our response and how others are affected by our reactions and responses. Topics include how to lead tough conversations, a response to the opiate crisis and personal triumph and how pain and challenge can lead to success.
“An interesting thread happened we didn’t know was going to happen,” said Hitchings in selecting presenters for the event. “(Presentations) are about resolving conflict either directly through conflict resolution or through your own internal conflict as well as advocating for our community or for the self as we overcome adversity.”
It’s the goal of the event to challenge the audience on how to face conflict, find peace and to look beyond the idle to gain reflection in order to better respond.
“It explores how can we inspire our community through those that naturally live in it for individual or systemic change,” said Hutchings.
The third annual TEDxKeene event is next Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets are $22.50 and can be ordered at tickets.thecolonial.org. More information about TEDxKeene, including photos and videos from previous events, can be found at TEDxKeene.com.