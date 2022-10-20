Viva Bach Festival at the Peterborough Townhouse

More than 250 years after Johann Sebastian Bach composed his greatest works, his music continues to be performed around the world—including in the Monadnock Region, which is why it made sense to celebrate that long life with a weekend-long festival.
The region’s very first Viva Bach festival (and the first such festival in southern New Hampshire) happens this weekend, Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Peterborough Townhouse. The event will feature three concerts performed by professional musicians and soloists and a chorus featuring local singers.
J.S. Bach (1685-1750) is regarded as one of the greatest composers of all time, celebrated as the creator of many masterpieces of church and instrumental music in the classical canon. His compositions represent the best of the Baroque era.
The idea from the festival sprung from its artistic director and violinist, Veronika Schreiber, who had spent many years (1987-2002) performing with Monadnock Music, often in the Peterborough Townhouse. Later, she spent time in Europe teaching—J.S. Bach was always part of her programming. She organized a Bach festival in Portugal in 2019 before being called by former Monadnock Chorus director (and Viva Bach conductor in Peterborough) earlier this year to perform at the chorus’s spring concert. There, she met Viva Bach program manager, Catherine Lanigan.
The pair talked about Bach, about the festival Schreiber founded in Portugal, and the suggestion to duplicate it in Peterborough quickly followed.
Lanigan (also two-term past president of the Monadnock Chorus) established an LLC this summer and began soliciting donations: $30,000 was raised by this month.
“The money came in because of the relationships Veronika had with donors around the country,” said Lanigan.
In addition to inviting local singers to be part of the chorus, Schreiber hired more than 20 professional musicians to perform at the festival, many from the Boston area.
Bach’s music is important to Schreiber, she wrote in the concert program, because “it encompasses everything that is human. Our intelligence and emotions, our strengths and weaknesses, our multiplicity and singularity. His music is poetry, narration, theatre and opera.”
While his music can be technically challenging for a community chorus, Mann feels it’s worth taking on the challenge, he wrote, “because we yearn for highly artistic experiences like performing Bach.”
Viva Bach will open with a performance of six sonatas for violin and harpsichord. Schreiber will perform that evening’s concert program along with harpsichord player, Gregory Hayes. Hayes, recently retired as senior lecturer at Dartmouth College, where he has taught piano and harpsichord since 1991; has participated often in the New England Bach Festival.
Saturday’s program features Bach’s suites and concertos, including Cello suite #6 performed by Ignacy Gaydamovich, who in addition to serving on the cello faculty at Mount Holyoke College performs in Austria, China, Japan, Lebanon, Panama, Poland, and Russia.
Also featuring Saturday evening will be Brandenburg Concerto #6 performed by violists Ah-Ling Neu and Marka Gustavsso; cellists Gaydamovich, Rebecca Hartka and Kaila Piscitello; double bassist Wayne Roberts and Hayes on harpsichord.
Hayes will perform French Suite no. 4 in E-flat major that evening as well as Brandenburg Concerto no. 3 in G major with the string ensemble.
Hayes wrote in the program notes that the Bach suites and concertos “take us to some of the most familiar and beloved territory in the Bach canon.” Bach compiled the six concertos—now known colloquially as “the Brandenburgs’’—in 1717 or 1718, when he was employed as court composer to the young Prince Leopold of Anhalt-Cöthen (a town in Saxony, located about 30 miles northwest of Leipzig, Bach’s eventual and final destination). It’s been estimated Bach produced more than 350 chamber and orchestral compositions in his five and half years there.
Sunday’s concert will feature three cantatas, all performed in German, all featuring professional vocal soloists and the last two featuring the chorus. They all feature, Hayes wrote, a “strong emphasis on salvation and personal interaction with Christ…The texts proclaim the terrible power and glory of the Lord, but also describe, in the most intimate terms, humility, grief, and joyous anticipation.”
At the same time, Hayes went on, “the cantatas provide an incomparable and almost inexhaustible source of musical riches.” Most were written during his tenure in Leipzig, where his duties included providing music for the chorus at the two main churches on alternate Sundays. Cantatas could be sacred or secular, and Bach composed both.
Because there is so much to learn about Bach’s music, Lanigan said the plan for future festivals is to build other elements into it, like lectures, and introduce new audiences.
“Our goal is for the festival to be held every year, and including something for young people,” she said.
Viva Bach opens Friday, Oct. 21, with the sonata program at 7:30 p.m. at the Peterborough Townhouse and continues Saturday, Oct. 22 with suites and concertos and closes Sunday with the program of cantatas. All concerts are at 7:30 p.m. at the Peterborough Townhouse. Tickets are $25 to individual concerts and $60 for a festival pass to all three concerts. Tickets/passes can be purchased at https://monadnockartsalive.org/viva-bach-peterborough
Visit Viva Bach on Facebook for the most up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.