Viva Bach Festival at the Peterborough Townhouse
Courtesy

More than 250 years after Johann Sebastian Bach composed his greatest works, his music continues to be performed around the world—including in the Monadnock Region, which is why it made sense to celebrate that long life with a weekend-long festival. 

The region’s very first Viva Bach festival (and the first such festival in southern New Hampshire) happens this weekend, Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Peterborough Townhouse. The event will feature three concerts performed by professional musicians and soloists and a chorus featuring local singers. 

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.