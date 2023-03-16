On the surface, it’s a story about paying to use the restroom. But “Urinetown” delves far deeper than mere toilet humor.
The Wild Goose Players bring this Broadway hit to the Bellows Falls Opera House stage this month for eight shows opening next Friday, March 24, running for two weekends through Saturday, April 1.
Considering its subject matter, it’s hard to imagine “Urinetown” as social commentary. But it is.
It’s no surprise that greed takes over in a Gotham-esque city where a 20-year drought has made water a precious commodity and private toilets a thing of the past thanks to a government ban.
Instead, the population needs to use public facilities, on which there is a monopoly. One company controls them, the Urine Good Company, which means it can charge citizens anything it wants. If rules are disobeyed, the offender is sent to Urinetown, a penal colony no one has seen but from where those who have been sent have never returned.
The three Tony Award-winning play about a dystopian future was a hit in 2003, which was a surprise considering its unusual subject matter. The play fought its way up the ladder from fringe festivals to off-Broadway and then to Broadway, beating odds stacked against its success.
“It’s (a story) as old as time and very current,” said director David Stern. “It’s about the downtrodden poor and rich elite, and the evil baron business owner who happens to control the plumbing everybody has to pay for. There’s a revolution, and a hero.”
The play pokes a lot of fun at corporate structures, and it spoofs other musicals: audiences may recognize satire of such shows as “Evita,” “Chicago,” “Les Miserables” and “A Chorus Line” and homage to Bob Fosse and Gilbert and Sullivan.
“It’s really funny and dark,” said Stern. “It’s a joyous way to end up looking at something like this—environmental fascism and destruction.”
The music emphasizes that dark humor. There are romantic numbers, upbeat tunes and showstoppers. On the list are titles like “Run, Freedom, Run,” “I See a River” and “The Privilege to Pee.”
“The music is amazing; it’s full of energy and irreverent joy,” said Stern, not to mention the dazzling sets, lighting and costumes.
“It’s an extravaganza,” he added.
Casey Volikas of Keene, one of a cast of about 35, plays Ms. Pennywise, manager of Public Amenity #9 — the filthiest urinal in town. In one of the play’s many twists and turns, she reveals a deep secret. “Urinetown” marks her first production with Wild Goose Players and her first experience with this show.
“What I like is how different the sound of each song is,” she said. “There are common themes, however there are songs that sound gospel as well as traditional Broadway. I also really like how it takes a satirical lens to a very real problem of classism.”
She has appreciated what she called the “care and collaboration” from directors, costumers and crew as well as the cast, whom she says look out for each other and treat one another as equal players.
“This show is the most visually stunning production you will see this year,” she said. “You will lose yourself while in our theater.”
“Urinetown” by the Wild Goose Players performances will be Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, and Thursday, March 30, Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; with matinee shows at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 and Saturday, April 1 at Bellows Falls Opera House. Doors open 45 minutes before each show. Tickets are $15-$40 and can be ordered at https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/ Check the website for COVID protocol information. Space for wheelchairs is available; purchase standard ticket with wheelchair icon. For more additional information, visit www.wildgooseplayers.com or call 802-376-4761.
