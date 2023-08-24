From 20s ragtime to Motown and far beyond on the musical timeline, two artists performing in the area at the end of the month will bring it all to audiences.
Depending on your tastes, you’ll have to choose between The Kennedys—playing Peterborough’s Bass Hall—and Tuba Skinny—taking the Latchis Theatre stage in Brattleboro—both appearing Thursday, Aug. 31.
The Kennedys, a folk/rock band consisting of husband and wife Pete and Maura Kennedy, have been writing, touring and performing for 30 years, first as members of Nanci Griffith’s Blue Moon Orchestra as her support act on tours across America and the UK.
Along the way, they hosted a nationwide radio program, “The Dharma Cafe” on Sirius/XM, wrote and released 16 CDs of original music, and have been core artists on folk radio. On Broadway, they are regular cast members of Theatre Within’s annual tribute to John Lennon—along with Patti Smith, Debbie Harry, Jackson Browne, Cyndi Lauper and others.
They first met in Austin in 1992 at a friend’s “guitar pickin” party and made a plan to meet 10 days later at Buddy Holly’s grave site in Lubbock, Texas (both are fans and consider him a musical influence). Each drove 500 miles to get there.
Both are multi-instrumentalists: Pete plays the acoustic and electric guitar, electric sitar, bass, mandolin, and ukulele; while Maura plays acoustic and electric guitars and ukulele on-stage.
In the midst of the pandemic, and after losing 150 concert engagements in 2020, the Kennedys started a weekly (now monthly), all-request live streaming show from their home in Tarrytown, N.Y. After the first several shows they began including specialty shows, paying tribute to some of their favorite musical influences such as Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers, John Lennon, Patsy Cline, The Byrds, and the Beatles. Together they performed more than a thousand songs on the live streamed show during the pandemic which can now be streamed from the band’s website.
“Folk music is about community, and we didn’t want to be cut off from our community, so we created a virtual one,” said Maura of the show’s fan base, which grew to several hundred who tuned in each week.
“For each show, we took an entire week to come up with a concept and learn songs,” said Pete.
“When we started touring again, people all over said to please don’t stop doing (the show). We’re so glad to be back playing live at places like Bass Hall. It’s really exciting for us.”
The band’s new CD, “Headwinds,” is its first in five years and was released this week. They’ll perform songs from the album at the show at Bass Hall, and they hope to take some requests.
The band says the new album’s songwriting (most of the songs were written during and after the pandemic) was informed by such issues as man’s relationship to the natural world and political polarization.
“All those things are encapsulated in the word ‘headwinds,’’ said Pete. “It’s what people are talking about and worried about. It’s up to songwriters to put feelings and thoughts to music and share them with the community.”
Tuba Skinny’s performance style is a celebration of the roots of American music: traditional jazz of the ‘20s and ‘30s. Since forming as a street band in 2009, their repertoire has grown to include jug band music, spirituals, country blues, string band music, ragtime and New Orleans R&B. The band, which has released 12 albums and toured around the world, has a fan-made catalog of nearly 500 YouTube videos with hundreds of thousands of views.
Guitarist and vocalist Greg Sherman has been with Tuba Skinny the past 11 years. Previously, he was a member of the Drunken Catfish Ramblers, a jug band based in his former home state of California before he relocated to New Orleans.
“At the time, Royal Street was a poppin’ busking spot,” he said in a recent interview with ELF. “I saw (the band) playing in the street. There was this community of traveling people and social activists and musicians. It was a whole intertwined world.”
When he started with the band, he was inspired by jug bands as well as New Orleans R&B from the ‘50s and ‘60s as well as honky-tonk.
Sherman’s guitar has a more percussive role in the band he said pushes the sound forward while leaving space for the horns to do their thing.
Their shows are largely improvisational, and the band encourages the audience to get up and dance and react to the music.
“There’s always an energy exchange with a lively crowd,” said Sherman. “We’re always adding new tunes—there’s no hard line of what (the band) is supposed to be. People bring music that inspires them and we do original music. We exclusively play music that moves us and (our sound) has evolved gradually over time.”
Both artists perform Thursday, Aug. 31.
Tuba Skinny performs at 7 p.m. at the Latchis Theatre, 50 Main St., Brattleboro. Tickets are $25-$42 and are available at www.latchis.com For more information, contact Jon Potter at jon@latchisarts.org.
The Kennedys perform at 7 p.m. at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St., Peterborough. Tickets are $25-$30 and can be ordered at www.pfmsconcerts.org
