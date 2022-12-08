Tom Pirozzoliat Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls

From the back roads of New Hampshire to the mountains of Tibet, Tom Pirozzoli’s life of adventure has informed his music for nearly five decades.
Singer/songwriter/storyteller Pirozzoli will perform Sunday, Dec. 11, at Stage 33 Live as part of the listening room’s series.
Pirozzoli began teaching himself to play guitar as a 4th grader and making music as a teen in his home state of Connecticut and playing at coffeehouses in Boston in 1969 when he was 19. By the mid-1970s, he’d moved to his current home state of New Hampshire—he now splits his time between Goshen and Maine.
During the 70s, he traveled through Europe and South America, later to India and Southeast Asia, then eventually to China and Tibet.
“I hitchhiked everywhere and performed on the streets and in cafes,” he said.
His encounters with an array of people, cultures, and ideas have contributed to his music and his art—he is also a self-taught painter and sometimes shows his work during his musical performances, which also features his storytelling stage banter.
While he traveled, he had put painting on the back burner until 2005 and he was approached by someone who wanted to sell his artwork and encouraged him to take on the medium of oil painting (he had done watercolor and pen and ink until then).
In 1991, he met Wisconsin singer/songwriter Willy Porter in New Hampshire.
“We became fast friends,” he said. “I would go to Wisconsin. We did gigs together here and there. I also played fiddle then.” The pair has since co-written many songs that have been featured on Porter’s albums.
Around that time, some of Pirozzoli’s recordings were released in Fast Folk Musical Magazine (originally known as The CooP), a combination magazine and record album published from February 1982 to 1997. Other Fast Folk recording artists include Lyle Lovett, Suzanne Vega, Tracy Chapman, Shawn Colvin, John Gorka (he used Pirozzoli’s paintings as his CD cover art), Richard Shindell and Lucy Kaplansky. Smithsonian Folkways Recordings maintains an archive of Fast Folk which includes the master recording tapes, magazines and paper records of the organization.
He’s been on the Top 40 Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay charts and had a featured release at Tower Records in Los Angeles and Nashville.
In addition to presenting art exhibits, Tom toured internationally working with artists such as Greg Brown, Jesse Winchester and Doc Watson.
Pirozzoli kept a 200-gigs-a-year schedule for decades, but these days only performs a couple dozen times annually as he focuses on his fine art career.
He did a show three years ago there and was invited back to Stage 33 Live, a 40-seat listening room launched in 2018 by founder Mark Piepkorn as a venue for local and regional composing musicians and spoken word presenters of original work to perform.
The volunteer-run nonprofit stage is located within an industrial former factory space at 33 Bridge Street.
The building also houses business space for fine artists and craftspeople.
The idea was to give local and regional emerging artists who were not able to play bigger stages a foot in the door. Only original material written by the performers themselves is allowed or works in the public domain. Stage 33 Live hosts local, regional, and national professionals and amateurs, and records and films them for an upcoming radio/TV/internet program.
All performers come to Stage 33 Live by word of mouth, said Piepkorn. The organization does not use a booking service or solicit performers, and scheduling is on a first-come, first-served basis: there are performers booked into late 2023.
The room has mostly defined itself as an acoustic folk/Americana singer-songwriter place, but jazz, pop, spoken word, rock, and more have been in the mix.
The schedule backbone has been one show every third Sunday, with the exception of the early months of the pandemic when shows were canceled.
Pirozzoli said he’ll play a lot of new music, mostly inspired by his wife.
“The songs are about me being grateful for her love,” he said, adding that they are “pretty folksy-sounding.”
“There will be some storytelling,” he said.
Singer-songwriter Corey Wrinn from Rockport, MA, will open in his first appearance at Stage 33 Live. A musician, painter, natural resource conservationist, and tall ship crew member, he has performed as a soloist and in groups throughout New England.
The COVID-19 protocol will be the guidelines in effect in the community on show day. Currently the guidance is that masks are optional, which may change without notice. Please do not attend if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
Tom Pirozzoli appears Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge St., Bellows Falls. Tickets are $7 in advance; $10 at the door. Seating is limited. Performances are recorded and filmed. The schedule of Stage 33 Live performances can be viewed at (and tickets can be purchased at) www.stage33live.com; learn more about Pirozzoli’s music and art at www.pirozzoli.com.
