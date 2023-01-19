Playwright Andy Hannah has always been of the belief that theater is not only meant to entertain but serve as a useful tool for the entire community.
Three of Hannah’s plays will be staged this Friday, Jan. 20, as part of the Nova Arts initiative at Brewbakers Café.
Two of the three—”The Witch and The Clown” and “Brains”—will be premiering.
Hannah, of Peterborough, has been enthralled with theater as an artistic medium since he was a child growing up in Andover, Massachusetts, where he spent time at the Phillips Academy campus where his father taught.
“I was transfixed by a production of ‘Godspell’ there,” he said. “It was absolute magic watching the high-schoolers rehearse.”
First came skits performed for his parents along with his younger brother followed by his first stab at directing a friend’s plays in middle school.
While he studied acting in college, Hannah was disenchanted with the program.
“My peers wanted to compete for big parts on big stages,” said Hannah. “That isn’t to me what’s interesting about theater. I thought it should be community-driven and build community. I thought about how it could support marginalized people as opposed to ‘pretty’ people.”
He switched his major to theater education at Emerson College in Boston and wrote, directed and performed in comedy troupes there. Many of his peers went to work in New York or Los Angeles.
Having no interest in that life, he instead taught theater in public schools for a decade and casually produced shows with friends.
After leaving the school system, he studied expressive arts therapy at Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he now teaches drama therapy.
“The basic form (of drama therapy) is using art modalities in a therapeutic context,” he said. “Most therapy fails because it gets comfortable and repetitive and is resistant to change. This form of therapy is all about disrupting patterns.”
After relocating to Peterborough to raise a family (“It has a healthy art scene,” he said), he formed Holy Smokes Theatre in 2005 and put on three “raucous, low-brow, lo-fit, bawdy, provocative, uproarious” shows at local venues—one that drew an audience of 120.
“We did a parody of ‘The Love Boat’ and a film noir spoof,” he said, “and a ‘Miami Vice’ parody where people played the opposite gender. There was a real thirst for silliness and something more provocative and challenging.”
In 2016, he wrote a show about Trump’s presidential campaign.
“I had to rewrite it because he won,” he said.
The two premiers that will be performed in Keene this week he had intended to stage before the pandemic.
One of them, “Brains,” he wrote with his 13-year-old son, Felix. “It’s about two people who have a kinship, but they are quick to sacrifice it to have an advantage over the other,” he said. “It’s about how easily trust is dismissed in favor of stuff, (namely) technology.”
On a deeper level, he went on, it’s about what he sees as the problem of “so little comradery or affection among men.”
“The Witch and the Clown,” the other newer piece of the trio, was born from Hannah’s desire to make sense of his divorce, and it was also influenced by the pandemic.
“These people contracted an airborne virus and they are getting help from outside the community,” he said. “This character is banished and he encounters a witch.”
The witch is an archetype he explores of female empowerment and knowledge, and the clown, or fool, is the expression of male fear.
“It’s about (male) fear of not being needed, of having a female figure be indifferent to them,” he said.
On yet another level, it’s about misogyny and man’s relationship to nature, he went on, and how “we go from tens of thousands of years in relative balance with nature to being submissive to it, as something we should harness to maximize profit or control. Anything mysterious or feminine goes along with that. Something living in harmony with the earth became savage, as something to eradicate.”
The third play, “The Encounter,” Hannah wrote and performed at a 24-hour play festival in Jaffrey. “It’s similar to the form of drama therapy I utilize,” he said.
Six actors based in both Keene and Peterborough will perform in the plays.
Although he says they deal with heavy themes, he considers the plays to be comedies, all of them a half-hour or less in length.
“It’s about leaving people wanting more,” said Hannah. “I’m not interested in a polished product. These are great performers sharing stories, some of them with scripts in hand. I want to make art an accessible and vibrant modality for people to comment on the world around us. They don’t have to keep it in.”
Holy Smokes Theatre performs three short plays: “The Witch and the Clown,” “Brains” and “The Encounter” this Friday, Jan. 20. Doors open at 7 p.m. This event is all ages but may contain some adult material. Tickets are $10 and can be ordered at www.novaarts.org
