With three new venues now open, the Monadnock Region continues to develop a reputation as an arts destination.
The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company, founded in Keene in 1989, has a permanent home for the first time: The Edge Theater at 310 Marlboro St., Suite 112. Over the years, the company has used various spaces to perform—Heberton Hall and the Keene Public Library annex building in recent years.
The company will present its first-ever production in its new home, “Italian American Reconciliation” by John Patrick Shanley, for eight shows over two weekends. The play opens this Friday, March 24.
Directed by Kim Dupuis, Italian American Reconciliation tells the story of best friends Aldo (Damien Licata) and Huey (Mark DiPietro), as Huey tries to win back his ex-wife Janice (Charlotte Traas) and Aldo confronts his lifelong fear of marriage. The playwright is the Academy Award-winning screenwriter for the film “Moonstruck.”
Not only will the play be performed in the new location, it will open after several false starts that led to cancellations due to the pandemic.
“I’ve never been so excited to bring a production to an audience,” said Kim Dupuis, director and the company’s founder. The Edge Ensemble has a full season of productions planned for the year.
The renovated industrial space is not typical for a theater, but it’s large and open, making it flexible.
“Depending on the nature of the production, (seating) can range from 60 to 85,” said Dupuis.
The theater, still a work in progress, will be a black box. Local architect Dan Bartlett of DB Architects donated his design services and helped to obtain necessary permits and bring the space up to code. MoCo Arts lent portable risers for the audience, who sit higher than the stage for the best line of sight.
The company has launched a fundraising campaign to purchase risers and there are plans to do the same to purchase seating and upgrade lighting and sound systems (visit www.edgeensemble.org for more information on how to contribute).
Future plans include expanding the use of the space to include acting and directing classes (among others), regular play readings, teens, singles and couples nights featuring such activities as improvisational theater and short play writing (and performing), and trivia night.
“We want everything to have a connection to the art of storytelling,” said Dupuis, “and we want to create events that are entertaining and appealing to the diverse interests of our community.”
Another event venue, The Cathedral of the Pines, entering its 78th year of operation in Rindge, is not new but its use will be expanded year-round for the first time. To inaugurate this newly expanded season, the Cathedral will present a performance this Sunday, March 26, by Boston-based classical guitarist, Dave McLellan. McLellan is the son of Margaret McLellan, widow of Lt. Sanderson Sloane, in whose memory the Cathedral was founded. His performance is titled “The Colorful 20th Century Guitar.”
The expanded series, which will include monthly classical music performances, among other events, was created to showcase the Cathedral’s newly renovated Hilltop House. The Cathedral’s outdoor space is a popular wedding venue.
The renovations were complete prior to the start of the pandemic.
“The building sat stagnant during COVID,” said Kristen Hayes, program coordinator, adding that during that time a committee was formed to add events to the calendar and expand use of the space.
“We’re trying to use (the indoor space) as best we can moving forward, especially during the winter,” she said.
The Cathedral of the Pines Facebook page is updated frequently and the best place to check the event calendar.
DublinArts and Muse Gallery at 1459 Main St. (Route 101) in Dublin is a brand-new arts venue, founded by artist/writer/actor Mary “Molly” McDowell.
McDowell purchased the building, which housed the business Window Master, when she noticed it was for sale as she drove by. It was in 2020, about five months into the pandemic.
“I fell in love with its potential,” she said.
She turned the space into a light, airy, and open structure geared towards creating, teaching and hosting local artists. Industrial equipment was removed, trees replaced steel beams for support, bittersweet from the property was crafted into a first-floor stairwell banister, and two fireplace nooks were added on the first floor.
The transformed space has an open gallery floor suitable for exhibits, live music or theater performances (with a moveable stage), and classroom spaces for workshops or intensives on art, acting or writing.
Next up at DublinArts & Muse Gallery will be a performance this Sunday, March 26, by local musicians Eve Pierce of Peterborough and Gordon Peery of Nelson titled “Songs of Love, Silliness, and Hope.”
Peery’s piano playing (he’ll play McDowell’s Steinway piano during the concert) spans New England fiddle tunes, American Songbook and folk-rock. Singer-songwriter Pierce performs with the Celtic rock band, Waking Finnegan, and released her debut album, “Save the Bell Tower,” in 2021. She is in the process of creating her next solo album.
Peery will also play acoustic guitar, digital keyboard and harmonica during the concert. Pierce will play ukulele and the pair will perform a kazoo duet.
Eve also sings lead vocals with the Celtic Rock band Waking Finnegan and is in the process of creating her next solo album.
DublinArts & Muse Gallery officially opened last August. Since then, the venue has hosted art shows, about a dozen concerts, several poetry and play readings as well as parties, dinners and meetings.
She has several future events booked, including a Shakespeare festival featuring a “sonnet-a-thon,” and she is looking for more ideas in ways the flexible space can be used as well as volunteer help. She asks those interested in volunteering or offering suggestions to send her a message either via the DublinArts & Muse Gallery Facebook page or at mvmcd@aol.com.
“The purpose (of the venue) is to facilitate artists having a place to do what they want to do the way they want to do it,” she said.
The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company will perform John Patrick Shanley’s “The Italian American Reconciliation” this Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. Other performances are Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 PM and Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m.; and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 30, 31, and April 1, at 7:30 p.m.; and a closing matinee on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15-$18 and may be purchased at the door with either cash or check. For information or reservations, call 603-352-5657; email TheEdgeEnsemble@aol.com; visit The Edge’s website, www.EdgeEnsemble.org; or The Edge’s Facebook page.
Dave McLellan performs Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge’s Hilltop House. Admission is $20; proceeds from this performance will benefit Cathedral of the Pines Programs. Refreshments will include wine, cheese and baked goods by donation, and home baked goods. Call 603-899-3300 or visit www.cathedralofthepines.org for more information.
“Songs of Love, Silliness, and Hope” with Eve Pierce and Gordon Peery will be performed at the DublinArts and Muse Gallery in Dublin on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. Visit www.gordonpeerymusic.com for tickets and more information.
