This Summer, Wilton Town Hall Theater Salutes the Ladies

It took until 1920 for U.S. women to get the right to vote. But since the beginning of the movies, ladies enjoyed equal time on the big screen.
In fact, the early popularity of female superstars such as Mary Pickford and Gloria Swanson helped establish Hollywood and the movies as big business and a major industry.
See for yourself the timeless appeal of Hollywood’s pioneering female stars as the Town Hall Theatre embarks on a summer-long series highlighting the women of the silent screen.
The series includes comedies, dramas, and historical romances, with stars ranging from name-brand performers Greta Garbo and Mabel Normand to lesser-known actresses such as Colleen Moore and Mae Marsh.
The films range from an update of the classic ‘Cinderella’ fairy tale to a costume drama based on an opera set in 17th century Spain. All titles in the series have never been shown as part of the Town Hall Theatre’s long-running silent film programming.
“We specifically chose films that we haven’t run before in Wilton, in part to explore the incredible range and surprising diversity of roles women played in Hollywood’s silent era,” said Jeff Rapsis, the Town Hall Theatre’s silent film accompanist.
The series opened on Sunday, June 12 with a screening of ‘Rosita’ (1923) starring Mary Pickford, one of the silent era’s most popular stars. The Town Hall Theatre is located at 40 Main Street, Wilton, N.H.
‘Rosita,’ a big budget costume drama based on the opera ‘Don César de Bazan,’ finds Pickford playing the title character, a Spanish street singer during the reign of King Charles II.
Pickford’s mockery of King Charles gets her into hot water—until the lecherous King develops the hots for her.
‘Rosita’ marked a departure for Pickford, who had built her career playing ingenue roles. ‘Rosita’ was the first time she’d played a full-fledged adult character.
‘Rosita’ launches a series of six programs this summer during which eight full-length features will be screened, all with live music by accompanist Jeff Rapsis.
Here’s the line-up:
• Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 2 p.m.: ‘Mickey’ featuring Mabel Normand. Comic legend Mabel Normand stars in a rare 1918 comedy/drama playing an unsophisticated miner’s daughter sent East to live with an aunt, causing no end of chaos—and leading to a lot of romance, too.
• Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 2 p.m.: Double feature with Greta Garbo, Colleen Moore. In ‘The Single Standard’ (1929), screen icon Garbo is a socialite determined to treat men the way they treat women; in ‘Ella Cinders’ (1926), Moore reinvents the fairy tale with a modern (1920s) comedic twist.
• Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2 p.m.: Norma Talmadge in ‘Within the Law.’ Silent screen dramatic star Norma Talmadge plays a shopgirl wrongly imprisoned and bent on revenge against the man who wronged her in this vintage 1923 release. Filmed on location in New York City.
• Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at 2 p.m.: Marion Davies in ‘Beverly of Graustark.’ Gender-bending 1926 comedy in which Davies stars as an American cousin of a European prince—and with whom she must switch places to keep the kingdom from unraveling. Newly released title!
• Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at 2 p.m.: Double feature with Gloria Swanson, Mae Marsh. Silent screen icon Gloria Swanson stars in ‘Fine Manners’ (1926), a comedy about a chorus girl trying to keep up with high society beau. In ‘Daddies’ (1924), Mae Marsh plays an unlikely orphan adopted by the head of the local Bachelor’s Club. Hilarity ensues!
Admission is free; a donation of $10 per person is suggested to help defray expenses.
For more info, visit www.wiltontownhalltheatre.com or call (603) 654-3456. For more about the music, visit www.jeffrapsis.com.