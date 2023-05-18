A decade and a half later, a pandemic and a location change, and The Thing in the Spring continues to build steam in its position as Keene’s premier music and arts series.
The three-day event returns to Nova Arts on Emerald Street this weekend, May 19-21.
The venue, a location Nova Arts shares with Brewbakers Café, will host about 25 musical artists as well as a lineup of writers over three days and nights.
The event, affectionately known as The Thing, relocated from downtown Peterborough to Keene last year.
Eric Gagne founded the Peterborough festival in 2008 with his wife, Mary Goldthwaite-Gagne and Ryan Wilson. “We’re always looking for interesting, esoteric, underrepresented voices.”
A musician himself, Gagne has also been putting on shows for more than 20 years. He is also program director of Nova Arts, a nonprofit that hosts live music shows every week at Brewbakers.
“(Nova Arts) is imbued with the same attitude and vision as The Thing,” said Gagne, who is glad the series now also has an official home at the café.
They founded The Thing to bring boundary-pushing musical diversity to the area. The first event was held at the Toadstool Bookshop, and it wound up drawing thousands of people to Peterborough, 80 percent from outside of town.
Each year, Gagne curates a lineup with a little something for everyone — big-name indie acts, obscure discoveries and local acts included.
He usually has a list of musicians to work from and therefore he doesn’t take submissions from artists to perform during the festival. Sometimes he’ll hear music, or meet people, or people will write to him about artists they’ve heard about or he has mutual friends.
This year’s leading acts include former Boston residents Guerilla Toss (playing Friday), Portland, Maine’s’ Mali Obomsawin Sextet (playing Saturday), Smog founder Bill Callahan (Sunday), and Peruvian sound artist Maria Chavez (Saturday).
The majority of musical artists taking the indoor and outdoor stages this year haven’t played the Thing before, with a couple notable exceptions.
Among the returning artists are Burlington, Vt. punk outfit Rough Francis (playing Friday); and composer/saxophonist Caroline Davis (appearing Saturday).
The 2023 lineup features artists from nearly every corner of New England, including Dover, N.H. (Sponge Head on Friday) several from Massachusetts, including Editrix, TIFFY, Landowner and Sinaloa (all playing Friday), and All Feels (playing Saturday); and from Providence, R.I. (Caloric). Among the local artists taking the stage are duo Kendra of Keene (playing Friday and featuring Danny Kamps, founder of Omoo Omoo); and singer/songwriter Marisol Zilske, barista at Brewbakers Café.
Sunday’s lineup features Bellows Falls artist Dylan Patrick Ward, who played a songwriter session as part of the Nova Arts series; but the big get for Gagne was Bill Callahan.
“I’ve wanted to have him here forever,” he said of the Smog founder. Jim White, Smog drummer, will also perform Sunday as a duo with Portland, Oregon-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Marisa Anderson. Singer-songwriter Laura Gibson completes the bill on the last day of the series.
Past Nova Arts performer Wren Kitz will open the day Sunday with a special fanfare, which will also happen Friday with Opera North and Saturday with experimental musicians Equipment Pointed Ankh.
This year’s Thing in the Spring will also feature readings at the Toadstool Bookshop from a handful of writers, including poet/non-fiction writer Eileen Myles (“Chelsea Girls”), queer writer and multimedia artist, John-Francis Quinonez of Providence; poet Noah Burton of Burlington and New York artist, poet and musician Jasmine Dreame Wagner.
There will be art and sound installations throughout town (including a sound installation from Wren Kitz), poetry readings at the Harris Center for Conservation Education, and an experimental sound lab at the Keene Public Library, all of which are free.
There will also be a lot of opportunities to engage with event partners on site and throughout town, including at Mudita Massage and Wellness which will offer Thai massage, ice baths and yoga during the Thing.
While Gagne always strives to bring new artists to perform at The Thing, he stressed he isn’t trying to grow the event to an unsustainable size.
“It’s about connecting to people and playing,” he said, adding that the atmosphere is always relaxed: show-goers at any point can take a break to stroll downtown and visit local restaurants and shops.
“We publish the schedule, you see what you want to see and then go do what you want to do,” he said.
This event design allows music-lovers to experiment.
“I love that people don’t even know who’s playing and they buy tickets and leave with a record and t-shirt,” said Gagne.
He realizes the impact such an event has on the local economy.
“A lot of tourism initiatives in and around Keene are focused on cultural events like this,” he said, adding that the Thing itself is culturally diverse across musical genres and age of audience members.
“In a place where it’s safe to feel like yourself or do something a little bit different than we normally would, he said, “that’s how we’re going to grow.”
The 15th Thing in the Spring happens this Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, at Nova Arts (Brewbakers Café), 48 Emerald St., Keene. For a complete schedule and more information, or to purchase tickets to individual shows, visit https://www.novaarts.org/thething These shows are all standing room; there will be some seating available, prioritized for folks that might need a seat. The shows are for all ages; partners at Brewbakers & Terra Nova Coffee will have beer and wine for sale, in addition to coffee, tea and food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.