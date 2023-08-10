Theater Roundup

All the world’s a stage this month: there are no less than three—count ‘em, three—plays to choose from over the next two weekends in the Monadnock Region.
The first, “Helen Keller—Champion of the Disabled,” will be staged this Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center on South Street in Troy, a performance hosted by the Troy Historical Society and the Gap Mtn. Lions Club.
Helen Keller will be performed by Sheryl Faye, who for the 20th consecutive year has brought to life important women in history in one-woman shows.
The Helen Keller show is her 10th; the next woman she’ll portray will be Queen Elizabeth II.
She describes her performances as immersive multimedia. The Helen Keller program is written from Helen’s mind eye as opposed to in the story, “The Miracle Worker,” which was written from her tutor’s point of view.
Told via a recorded voiceover, Helen reenacts her life from childhood through her discovery of language at age seven to the writing of her 12 books. She shows the audience how she speaks and reads in Braille, and her story continues through her graduation from college. The all ages show ends with an audience Q&A.
Faye performs mostly in New Hampshire and Massachusetts but also brings her shows around the country to schools, libraries, churches, and many other types of venues. She started out doing these historical shows working for a Chicago-based company, which created the Helen Keller show and seven others. She’s produced four of the 11 shows she performs.
“I start (with a character) as an adult and go back to childhood and back to adulthood again,” said Faye. “I (include) who they were, who they became and the obstacles they faced. They all have amazing strengths, have done things no one has done and are courageous. That’s what connects them. Some shows I pick the ladies, some shows the ladies pick me. I love and am inspired by them all.”
Behind the scenes, Faye works with a sound designer, composer, costumer, director and editor.
“It’s a real team effort,” she said, to bring each character to life. Each performance may include a slide show, video, props or combination of all three.
She also tries to shed some light on these women.
“We don’t know (Helen Keller) wasn’t born blind and deaf,” she said. “She had a high fever when she was a year and a half old and they didn’t know how to treat, so she became blind and deaf. She helped to get Braille schools. She was also the first blind and deaf person to graduate with honors…she was a women’s rights activist and she had a vaudeville show (in which she performed).”
She guarantees audiences will be moved by her story.
“It’s so unique and so touching, beautiful and inspiring,” she said.
Also happening on Saturday, Aug. 12 (at 7:30 p.m.) is a performance of “Deep Water—the Murder of William K. Dean” at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre and hosted by the Jaffrey Historical Society.
In August of 1918, Dean was murdered at his home in Jaffrey, a crime that rocked the entire region. His wife, in the early stages of dementia; his best friend, a powerful banker; and a stranger who had lived on Dean’s property considered by some to be a German spy, were among the accused.
Featuring author Ken Sheldon (creator of “Frost Heaves”), it’s a one-man, multimedia performance that includes hundreds of historical images, video footage, and voiceover actors portraying the witnesses and investigators of the crime. The production is based on transcripts of federal and state investigations, the Grand Jury report, FBI interviews, newspaper accounts, and other historic documents.
Playwright Sheldon is a former columnist for Yankee Magazine and perhaps best known for his appearances as Yankee humorist Fred Marple. In “Deep Water,” he plays Bert Ford, a reporter for the Boston American newspaper who covered the Dean murder and acts as narrator. Following the performance, Sheldon will take part in a talkback during which he will answer questions about the Dean murder, discuss the writing of the play, and sign copies of his book based on the murder.
Last but certainly not lease, The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company presents the classic, “Our Town,” by Thornton Wilder, for two weekends opening this Friday, Aug. 11, with performances Aug. 12 and 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and matinee performances Aug. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. at 310 Marlboro St., Suite 112, Keene.
The quintessential New England play set in the 1930s in the fictional town of Grovers Corners, New Hampshire, generally thought to be based on the town of Peterborough, deals with themes of life, love, marriage and death by exploring the relationship between two neighbors that blossoms into romance and culminates in marriage. Through their story, the playwright makes the unremarkable meaningful. Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning creation was described by playwright Edward Albee as “the greatest American play ever written.”
Tickets are $15-$18 and must be purchased at the door by cash or check. No credit cards at this time. For reservations, call 603-352-5657 or email theedgeensemble@aol.com, or visit The Edge’s website at www.edgeensemble.org.
“Deep Water” will be presented Saturday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey. Tickets are $15 and are available by calling the box office at 603-532-8888 or at theparktheatre.org. The Lounge Bar at The Park will be open with live music at 5:30 pm until curtain.
“Helen Keller—Champion of the Disabled” will be performed Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center on South Street in Troy. Refreshments will be provided by The Inn at East Hill Farm. The event is free and open to the public, though donations are always gratefully accepted. The venue is handicap-accessible. Call Lynn Smith at 603-242-3818 or email the Troy Historical Society at troy.nh.history@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.