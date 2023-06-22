The Nields Return to Their Folk Roots for Upcoming Peterborough Concert

When Nerissa Nields was trying to convince her younger sister, Katryna, to form a musical duo, Katryna had one condition: She would not be the band’s Art Garfunkle, primarily singing background to Nerissa’s Paul Simon. “I was passionate about writing songs. Katryna was passionate about singing,” Nerissa says. “She liked my songs a lot…but she said, ‘If we’re gonna be a duo, I need to have an equal say. It’s gotta be my band too.”
Nerissa, of course, agreed, and the two went on to form The Nields, a group that has taken many forms over the past 32 years and will be performing at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church on July 1 as part of the Peterborough Folk Music concert series. For anyone who hasn’t heard the band’s music, Nerissa describes their current sound as “Indigo Girls meets Fleetwood Mac.”
But The Nields haven’t always been a folk band, nor has it always been just the two of them. When the band officially formed in June of 1991, they had brought on Dave Jones, who played guitar and eventually married Nerissa, though they’ve since divorced. Over the years, they added two more guys named Dave: bassist Dave Chalfant (now Katryna’s husband) and Dave Hower on drums.
Up until the late nineties, that five-piece group leaned more alt rock. “There was definitely a phase in our early records where we were really trying to write to the radio,” Nerissa says, recalling a time that an employee at the record label to which the band was signed told them their demo sounded “too Nields-y.” The label folded in 1998, which was scary for a moment but ultimately gave The Nields the freedom to sound as Nieds-y as they wanted. “After that, we basically said, we’re just gonna be completely ourselves,” Nerissa says. “We’re gonna make records only to please ourselves and what we’re perceiving our fans love, at the risk of losing some fans who really like the more commercial stuff.” That meant going back to their folk roots, and ultimately back to being a duo, with Chalfant staying on as their producer.
“Katryna and I made the decision to be a duo, in part because the guys were getting tired of the road,” Nerissa says. Plus, it was cheaper and easier to get around as just two people, and the sisters wanted to have children. In the early aughts, they had “two kids a piece” and added some kids’ music to their repertoire. “We continued to tour, albeit less ambitiously,” Nerissa says. “When we were a full band, on a major record label, we were touring the country 340 days a year.” Being independent meant they could stick to more local shows, plus explore other interests: Nerissa started writing novels and the sisters teamed up to create a children’s music program.
Things were chugging along nicely: The Nields released 10 more albums between 2001 and 2017. They dropped their 20th album in January 2020 and, well, you know what happened next. “When the tour got canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic…there was a moment where I thought well, is this the end of our music career?” Nerissa says. They were concerned about the future of music, particularly the smaller folk clubs that so often hosted The Nields performances.
Since you’re reading this ahead of their concert in Peterborough, you know it was not the end. Like so many people, The Nields pivoted to virtual, creating a weekly, hour-long livestream called Monday Night Live. “[The shows] always had a theme, and we’d perform songs around that theme,” Nerissa explains. It was an opportunity to stay in touch with their listeners, especially members of “Nields Nook,” a fan-run Facebook group “for the ‘nookers.’”
Thanks to those fans, The Nields were able to raise $25,000 via a Kickstarter campaign to fund their 21st album, Circle of Days. The record is a veritable treasure chest of gorgeous harmonies, with plenty of folky guitar melodies that are easy to bop around to. Like so much art created during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the songs “touch on life and death,” Nerissa says, and explore the idea of trying to figure out your place in the world. “I think a lot of people felt like that during the pandemic,” she says. “What does my life matter? What really matters? What does it all mean? You know, just small things like that.”
The Nields will be performing songs from the new record at the show on July 1, though since they haven’t played in New Hampshire “in a very long time,” Nerissa confirms there will be plenty of the group’s older hits too. She says attendees should feel free to bring their kids, as long as they can handle some light existentialism. You can learn more about the show and purchase tickets at https://www.pfmsconcerts.org.
