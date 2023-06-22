The Nields Return to Their Folk Roots for Upcoming Peterborough Concert

When Nerissa Nields was trying to convince her younger sister, Katryna, to form a musical duo, Katryna had one condition: She would not be the band’s Art Garfunkle, primarily singing background to Nerissa’s Paul Simon. “I was passionate about writing songs. Katryna was passionate about singing,” Nerissa says. “She liked my songs a lot…but she said, ‘If we’re gonna be a duo, I need to have an equal say. It’s gotta be my band too.”

Nerissa, of course, agreed, and the two went on to form The Nields, a group that has taken many forms over the past 32 years and will be performing at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church on July 1 as part of the Peterborough Folk Music concert series. For anyone who hasn’t heard the band’s music, Nerissa describes their current sound as “Indigo Girls meets Fleetwood Mac.”

