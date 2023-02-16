Nothing has the power to raise awareness like art.
Liz Sibley Fletcher knew this, which is why she decided to use it as a tool for change in organizing a new exhibit, “The Long Work for Justice,” on display through Feb. 26 at the Dublin Community Center.
The art show includes the works of seven artists with a goal to increase understanding of the country’s real history (not the history outlined in textbooks) and the ongoing necessity to address racial justice issues.
Fletcher, of Mason, a clay sculptor and multimedia artist who also contributed work to this show, wrote in her artist statement that she’s “long been concerned with racial justice simply from a sense of fairness.” As a teenager, she went with her mother to the March on Washington in 1963.
“Sixty years later,” she wrote, “how much remains to be done as we realize with George Floyd’s murder and numerous police killings of black people?”
Fletcher was inspired in 2020 by what she described as the perseverance of black voters during the presidential election to keep doing “what needed to be done.”
“If it wasn’t for black voters we could have tyranny in this country,” she said. “It got me thinking about the history of black people showing up for the ideals of this country—liberty and justice for all.”
She created artwork inspired by these concepts in 2021 and thought it was a great idea to show her work with others working in the same vein.
In spring of 2022, the public library in Peterborough hosted a couple of public talks about racial justice, from which formed a couple of breakout groups with the shared goal of creating an art show to bring forward racial justice issues with a shared understanding about the original and continuing wrongs done against black and indigenous people and all people of color.
Artists of all races were invited to participate with artworks that express their visions about racial justice. New Hampshire artists of color were especially encouraged to participate, with help from the Black Heritage Trail NH and the Black/African American Cultural Center.
Because most of the racial justice work for black artists is carried out far from Dublin, it was difficult to find participation from artists of color in the show, with the exception of one artist: Kathleen DeQuence Anderson of Amherst, MA.
She and another participating artist, Kathleen Dustin of Contoocook, NH, (both work in polymer clay) were both involved in a group of 14 women artists called 7 Black and 7 White, who came together from different parts of the country to discuss racial justice and create art based on their discussions. Their art is now touring the country as an exhibition titled “Truth Be Told,” first shown at Two Villages Art Society in Contoocook.
Among Anderson’s pieces featured in the show is her trademarked HeartBox, a functional sculpture designed to hold heartfelt, inspirational messages.
Dustin contributed two works to the show— “I Still Can’t Breathe” and “Must There Be Blood for Justice?”
Fletcher’s works on display are “The Long Work for Justice: a Tribute to Black American Leaders,” a wood wall panel with metal tools, collaged photos and handmade paper; a clay sculpture and multimedia sculpture.
Fletcher invited some of her artist friends to participate, most of whom she met at the weekly Peterborough peace vigil held at the intersection of Routes 101 and 202.
One is Patsy Belt, of Wilton, a clay sculptor and potter; and Kath Allen, of Peterborough, a photojournalist who contributed images and accompanying poems. Martha Pitt, of Greenfield, featured Allen’s photos in her video in the show (also featured on YouTube) which is accompanied by a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by the Roxbury Latin High School Glee Club. Pitt was born to parents active in the Civil Rights movement and other social justice causes and she has been involved in “the long work for justice” all her life.
Daniel Andrews of Keene, a young participating artist, designer and cultural anthropologist, contributed his painting, “Fragmented Self,” based on “the invisible structures of white supremacy” and how incomplete narratives of race can fracture one’s sense of self.
“For there to be justice,” Fletcher wrote about the exhibit, “and for our individual and collective selves to become whole, we must make visible these hidden structures.”
“This work has been going on for centuries,” said Fletcher, also a strong proponent of reparations. “It’s so important to raise consciousness.”
“The Long Work for Justice” will be on display through Feb. 26 at the Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main Street, Dublin. For more information and hours, visit dublincommunitycenter.org.
