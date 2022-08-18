A local professional wrestling league is bringing the smackdown to the Granite State for the first time this weekend.
Impulse Pro Wrestling, founded by Rob Philibert of Croydon, N.H. and Mica Roberts of Windsor, Vt., will host a show this Friday, August 19, at Hillsboro-Deering Middle School as part of the Hillsboro 250th Anniversary Celebration.
Roberts had been wrestling close to 20 years in Maine and Philibert, also a wrestler, met him seven years ago. The pair started Impulse Pro Wrestling as a wrestling school, and Philibert was also a trainee as well as the co-founder.
“I’d always been a fan (of professional wrestling) from way back,” he said. “My dad and I used to watch Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant in the 80s.”
Impulse Pro Wrestling is an independent league, which means matches are not televised as they are with World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., commonly shortened to its trade name WWE.
“It’s like the minor leagues (of wrestling),” said Philibert. “It’s based on the wrestling in the 80s. There are no storylines like there are on television. It’s fun and energetic. We tell the story in the match.”
The wrestlers aren’t as well-known, either, as the WWE competitors seen on television.
“There’s the bad guys who hate the crowd and hate being there. The fans boo those guys,” said Philibert. “Then there’s the energetic good guys the fans get behind. That’s how these weekly and monthly independent wrestling matches are performed. It’s old-school.”
While there are no Hollywood stars in the league, Roberts said such well-known professional wrestlers as Tony Atlas and Hornswoggle have competed in tag team matches with them.
Unlike televised wrestling, there are no rivalries in the Impulse Pro Wrestling league.
“We pick dates for events the other (leagues) aren’t doing,” he said. “We operate Impulse like an all-star league.”
Philibert’s name in the ring is Ryan Roberts.
“I’m a good guy,” he said. “It’s a good guy (wrestling) name.”
Philibert and Roberts purchased a portable wrestling ring that sits on Philibert’s property and that is where they practice along with some of their fellow league wrestlers. They will bring the ring to Hillsboro this weekend.
The league is making its New Hampshire debut in Hillsboro because unlike Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont, New Hampshire requires a performer’s license for a wrestling show. It took some time, but it was worth it for Philibert—Hillsboro-Deering High School is his alma mater. The event will take place at the middle school, though, because the high school was having its gymnasium floor waxed and was unable to host.
Philibert knew the town’s 250th anniversary was this year and that August is “sports month” at the schools.
Over a year ago, one of his classmates created a Facebook post asking for ideas for 250th anniversary events. Philibert made the suggestion for the wrestling show.
While the league does have a professional champion on its roster, that wrestler won’t be competing at the Hillsboro show.
“We get talent we think will put on a good show, though,” said Philibert, “and we pull (wrestlers) from the independent league for Impulse shows.”
The league is still in the process of announcing talent for the Friday show.
“It’s a surprise,” said Philibert of the final line-up. “It won’t be a typical main event.”
Among those who have been announced and were hand-picked by Robert (several are also making their New Hampshire debut and/or their debut with Impulse Pro Wrestling) are Stray Cat D’Amato, “The Cold Hard Truth” Johnny Pierce, Legit Perfect Perkins, Logan Black, Owen Brody (member of The Syndicate) and “Top Shelf” Troy Nelson. Philibert will also go into the ring that evening, and a DJ will play intro music for each wrestler as they emerge from behind the curtain.
Impulse Pro Wrestling has a large following in Vermont and Maine, said Philibert, and 2,000 followers on Facebook.
“We don’t promote or film events,” he said. “We try to attract the casual fan who wants to see a good match. We’ll make sure it’s going to be one to remember.”
The Impulse Pro Wrestling Hillsboro 250th Anniversary Show is happening this Friday, August 19, at 6 p.m. at Hillsboro-Deering Middle School. Tickets are $15-$25 and can be ordered at impulseprowrestling.brownpapertickets.com.
The event will be recorded and the footage will be posted after the event on YouTube.
