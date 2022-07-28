The Gaslight Tinkers at Fitzwilliam Summer Concerts on the Common

Always with a foot firmly planted in tradition, The Gaslight Tinkers take their audiences on a world tour of music.
The band, which plays a blend of dance music including Afrobeat, Caribbean funk, Latin tunes and northern fiddle music, play next Thursday, August 4, as part of the Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common series.
The band formed nearly a decade ago when guitar/mandolin player, Peter Siegel, of Brattleboro, connected with bass player Garrett Sawyer (a member of The Alchemystics).
“I was playing for people twice my age, and (Garrett) was sick of the jam band culture,” said Siegel. “We were meeting in the middle between worlds; we wanted to play for each other’s crowds. I wanted the younger, groovy dance scene.”
Siegel had spent many years as a solo folk musician, mostly playing fiddle tunes for dance.
Sawyer cut his teeth working with calypso and soca bands in Trinidad. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Sawyer is also a recording engineer and owns/operates a studio.
“He wanted someone with jam band sensibilities and traditional training,” said Siegel.
The Gaslight Tinkers originally included funk/ska drummer Dave Noonan and fiddle player Zoe Darrow.
“We shot up in the (Pioneer) Valley,” said Siegel. “It was nothing to play at a local venue and have a couple hundred people show up.” They went on to play the Green River Festival, and then Darrow quit the band.
Now, they have a rotating cast of fiddlers; Audrey Knuth being the most frequent player with the band—she played during the Gaslight Tinkers national tour. Another who plays often is Emerald Rae.
At the time, Darrow and Siegel provided vocals, until I-shea Iréne Shaikly (known simply as I-shea) came along.
“She grew up in Washington Heights in New York,” said Siegel. “Later on she became a freestyle rapper and percussionist.” Knuth, who played with Trinidad soca calypso band, Chocolate Allen, also sings with the band.
Siegel recorded with the late great folk musician, Pete Seeger, and considers himself to have followed in his footsteps.
“People know him as a folk musician, but he was always exploring traditions around the world,” he said. “This band is an extension of that.”
One of the songs the Gaslight Tinkers recorded is “I Ain’t Got No Home” by Woody Guthrie with an Afro-Caribbean feel.
“If Woody sang it right now that’s probably how he would do it,” he said. “That’s the idea behind the band.”
The band’s latest album, released this year, took five years to complete.
Knuth provided fiddle tracks; Joe Fitzpatrick played drums (with Sawyer on bass and Siegel on guitar) and all members but Siegel provided vocals.
“It’s a retrospective,” said Siegel. “It ranges from Celtic tunes over Afrobeat, reggae, funk, reworkings of traditional folk songs and some Spanish rap.”
The Fitzwilliam show marks the band’s first in the region since January.
The concert will be Thursday, August 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fitzwilliam Common. The remaining concerts in series (at the same time and location) are:
August 11: Mostly Innocent, a four-piece band that performs a mix of blues, jazz and high-energy funk.
August 18: Martin & Kelly, crossover country four-piece band. Jilly Martin and Ryan Kelly’s songs bridge the boundary between traditional and new country. They have been featured on “N.H. Chronicle” and have performed from Nashville through New England.
In case of inclement weather, the venue will be in the Emerson School Gymnasium (check the signboards). For more information, visit Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.