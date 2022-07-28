The Gaslight Tinkers at Fitzwilliam Summer Concerts on the Common
Courtesy photo

Always with a foot firmly planted in tradition, The Gaslight Tinkers take their audiences on a world tour of music. 

The band, which plays a blend of dance music including Afrobeat, Caribbean funk, Latin tunes and northern fiddle music, play next Thursday, August 4, as part of the Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common series. 

