Everyone on this planet has at least heard of Disney World. A play coming to the Hooker-Dunham Theater in Brattleboro at the end of this month tells the story of its namesake’s legacy — from his point of view.
Shoot the Moon Theater Company opens its 2020 season with four performances of “A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney,” Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1, and Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8.
The 2013 off-Broadway dark comedy is an early career effort by Lucas Hnath, who won an Obie Award for his 2016 play, “The Christians,” and received a Tony Award nomination in 2017 for “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”
As the play opens, Walt Disney (played by Colin Grube) invites you into his board room to hear him read aloud from the new screenplay he’s written about his favorite topic: himself. The fictional memoir delves behind the public persona and to the roots of what has become an entertainment empire.
The play is about his last days on earth and a city he’s going to build that will change the world, at the same time examining his life and times, his triumphs, friends, ambitions — and his death. The version of his memoir the play features includes his desire to be cryogenically frozen — a rumor that was debunked long ago.
It’s a tragic look at a man whose quest for immortality, whether on ice or in Americana, cost him nearly everything.
“Walt Disney was a complicated character — famous on a level we cannot imagine today,” said Moyse. “He created something (the Disney Corporation) that owns pop culture.”
Moyse found the play at a drama bookstore in New York City. The title caught his eye as he has a personal fascination with the Disney empire, having earned his master’s in fine art from the California Institute of the Arts that Walt Disney helped establish, staged plays at the Edna Disney Theater and directed a fundraiser honoring the Disney family.
He thought it was timely to stage the play as a continuation of the company’s producing “Nixon’s Nixon” last year. That play supposes what happened the night before Richard Nixon announced his resignation from the presidency, when he summoned Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to meet with him at the White House behind closed doors. That play reflects on political events strikingly similar to those faced today.
In a similar fashion, Hnath’s script is highly pertinent.
“It helps us explore Walt’s relationship to today’s America and how they helped shape one another,” he said.
The play asks questions about creativity and what behaviors can be excused because someone is considered a great artist. Among its many themes, the play is about how his ambitions impacted his relationships with his brother Roy (Elias Burgess), his daughter Diane (Jennifer Moyse) and his son in-law Ron Miller (Harral Hamilton), who ran the corporation after Walt Disney died.
Of course, the play is also about coming to terms with death.
“It’s a meditation on dying at certain points — something that is universal but which we seldom want to think about,” said Moyse.
While Hnath’s exploration of how Disney’s myth intertwines with American culture appealed to artistic director Josh Moyse, he says what ultimately led him to select the work was the lyrical nature of the script.
“The play is written in verse, which is closer to Shakespeare than traditional prose text,” he said.
This challenging piece of theater is exactly the kind Shoot the Moon aims to bring to the stage. The company, formed in 2015, stages three shows a year, the Halloween spectacular being the bedrock.
“Every project is something the regional audience may not have the opportunity to see otherwise,” said Moyse. “Even the Halloween show we always try to spin it in a way that makes it fresh and relevant.”
Shoot the Moon Theater Company will stage “A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney,” Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1, and Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery, 139 Main St., #407, Brattleboro. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at shootthemoontheater.com.