It’s that time of year again for your sweetheart to feel special, and there are plenty of options to make it so this Valentine’s season.

If it’s a creative date night you’re seeking, check out a film screening paired with a culinary experience Saturday, Feb. 18 at Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro. The multisensory evening features one of the most valuable culinary ingredients in the world known as the truffle. The event begins with a screening of the 2020 documentary “The Truffle Hunters,” which explores the threatened cultural traditions of truffle gatherers in northern Italy, followed by a three-course vegetarian meal incorporating fresh black winter truffles from southern France and estate-grown olive oil infused with Italian white truffles. The dinner, created by the Brattleboro-based caterer Forage & Flourish, will be sourced as much as possible from regional, sustainable producers.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.