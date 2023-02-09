It’s that time of year again for your sweetheart to feel special, and there are plenty of options to make it so this Valentine’s season.
If it’s a creative date night you’re seeking, check out a film screening paired with a culinary experience Saturday, Feb. 18 at Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro. The multisensory evening features one of the most valuable culinary ingredients in the world known as the truffle. The event begins with a screening of the 2020 documentary “The Truffle Hunters,” which explores the threatened cultural traditions of truffle gatherers in northern Italy, followed by a three-course vegetarian meal incorporating fresh black winter truffles from southern France and estate-grown olive oil infused with Italian white truffles. The dinner, created by the Brattleboro-based caterer Forage & Flourish, will be sourced as much as possible from regional, sustainable producers.
Paired with the dinner will be two wines from the region of Italy where truffles naturally occur. For the film and popcorn only, tickets are available on a sliding scale from $5-$12. For the film, popcorn, and dinner, tickets are $45 each, with a sliding-scale option starting at $25 available for those experiencing financial hardship. Tickets can be purchased at www.epsilonspires.org.
If you’d like to get out of town to celebrate with your beloved, a great destination choice would be a Night of Sinatra: Valentine’s Day Dinner and Show with Rich DiMare this Friday, Feb 10, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at LaBelle Winery in Amherst. This Valentine’s Day celebration includes a three-course dinner while you listen to the romantic songs of Frank Sinatra, performed live by Rich DiMare and the Ron Poster Trio. A wine pour is included at the start of dinner. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased at https://labellewinery.com/shop/a-night-of-sinatra-dinner-show-amherst/.
There’s nothing that says romance like sharing a charcuterie board, which you can do with your valentine Friday, Feb. 17, at Everglow Date Night at Everglow Wellness at 50 Central Square right in downtown Keene. Normally charcuterie boards are savory; but in honor of Valentine’s Day, you and your date will create a sweet version. As a bonus, you get to take the board home with you. Light refreshments will be provided; BYOB. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased at www.vagaro.com/everglow-wellness.
If you want to celebrate with your pals, Everglow Wellness will host a Paint & Sip: Galentine’s Day Paintings event this Friday, Feb. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. You and your friend or partner can create a two-canvas painting turned into one image, the modern-day version of a BFF bracelet. All skill levels are welcome and materials will be provided. BYOB. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.vagaro.com/everglow-wellness.
Those who want to celebrate the season of love with the whole family have a few choices, one being a Make & Take Valentines event during story hour this Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dublin Community Center (www.dublincommunitycenter.org); or you can take your loved ones out to cut a rug at the Monday Night Dance on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson Town Hall at 7 Nelson Common Road (everyone should be vaccinated and boosted to attend). Visit www.monadnockfolk.org for more information.
You can take your galentine, valentine or family to the Monadnock Food Co-op this Friday, Feb. 10 for an evening of samplings and tastings and products from such local companies as Jack’s Crackers, Vinilandia New Hampshire, Katalyst Kombucha, and Walpole Valley Farms; plus
enjoy family-oriented art activities, enter some raffles and more. Visit www.monadnockfood.coop for more information.
The same goes for a Valentine’s Day party Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Monadnock Peer Support, 24 Vernon St., Keene. Feel free to bring an appetizer or dessert to share.
A longstanding Valentine’s Day tradition in the Monadnock Region is a fantastic gift for anyone you love: consider sending a singing valentine from the Cheshiremen Quartet this Valentine’s Day. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. a limited number of singing valentines will be available and scheduled for the day. Presented live, and by surprise, in four-part authentic a cappella (voices only) fashion, a singing valentine is delivered in barbershop harmony style and the price includes a custom greeting song with your sweetheart’s name included; a fresh, long-stemmed rose; a sweet treat and digital photo to capture the moment. Singing valentines are delivered to anyone, anywhere in the Monadnock Region. Price is $55; be sure to book early by calling 877-312-7467 or at www.cheshiremen.org/singing-valentines.
