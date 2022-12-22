Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert at Park Theatre in Jaffrey

Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert have each performed solo and with bands, but together they are working on a joint venture as singer-songwriters.
The duo performs two shows this month—this Friday, Dec. 23 and next Friday, Dec. 30, at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre.
They met this summer at a farmer’s market in Greenfield, N.H., and began chatting about their musical backgrounds—which are completely different.
McGettigan, of Peterborough, is a singer-songwriter and guitarist (she released a CD, “A Place in the Woods”) who was a regular at the legendary Folkway Coffeehouse in Peterborough and performed as an opening act for such artists as Tom Rush and Greg Brown.
She grew up in Wilton with three brothers and three sisters.
“We’d sit in the stairwell and harmonize,” she said of singing with her siblings. She is the only one in the family who went on to pursue learning music, writing and performing.
While she played music, she worked as a nurse for 40 years (she now operates her own therapeutic massage studio). Gilbert learned to play guitar at 9 years old growing up in Tewksbury, MA. He was inspired by listening to his father’s records: Tijuana Brass, Jose Feliciano and big band artists were among his collection. He began taking lessons on an early 60s Sears Silvertone guitar his aunt gave him.
He has played as a solo artist at many venues, from sing-alongs at nursing homes to churches to restaurants. He played in the greater Lowell, MA. area three to five nights a week.
Gilbert’s influences lean more toward jazz and McGettigan’s toward Celtic music, but they meet in the middle with their love of folk.
“The music industry is different here,” said Gilbert, now based in Greenfield. “Where I was it was pop and jazz but here it’s folk.”
They only started playing together this summer, but they have developed their own sound playing cover tunes with a twist. Songs by Peggy Lee, the Beatles and Carole King are on their regular set list along with music from McGettigan’s CD.
They are also working on their own original material—it’s the first time for both writing together as a duo.
They plan to put together a CD, which will also include a song of McGettigan’s that Gilbert will re-record with jazz chords. Another song they’ve written for the CD they each contributed two verses written from the perspective of a man and woman.
“They’re always more learning to be done,” said McGettigan. “We trust each other.”
Suzanne McGettigan and Larry Gilbert will perform two shows, this Friday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 30, both at 5:30 p.m. at the Park Theatre on Main Street in Jaffrey in the lobby lounge. No ticket is required to attend. For more information, visit https://theparktheatre.org.
