Summer Stimulus for Your Eyes, Ears & Mind

There are nearly as many activities in the Monadnock Region this season as there are grains of sand at Ware’s Grove Beach in Chesterfield, or as many sprinkles as you can fit on a cone at any local scoop shop or—you get the idea. Here’s a good start to get you out enjoying the season we in northern New England wish were so much longer. Here’s to Indian summer!
POETRY
Hear some live poetry at the following events:
The Youth Poetry Slam, an evening of stories, music and art hosted by Keene PRIDE and the Monadnock Food Co-op, happens Friday, June 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the amphitheater behind the co-op, 34 Cypress St., Keene.
A community poetry slam will be held Friday, August 5, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Horatio Colony House Museum, 199 Main St., Keene. All are welcome to attend and listen or participate with a copy of your poem to read. The event will also include a few samples of poetry from the museum’s namesake, Horatio Colony II. Call 603-352-0460 to have your name and poem put on the list.
A poetry and prose open mic is on the calendar Saturday, July 9 and Saturday, August 13, both at 1 p.m. at Village Square Book Sellers, 32 the Square, Bellows Falls, Vt. Hear local poets from the River Voices Writing Group and bring your own original work to share or read from a favorite author (poetry or a short story two to four pages long). Call 802-463-9404 to participate as a reader or let staff know you’ll be attending as a listener.
THEATER
Raylynmor Opera will present Giuseppe Verdi’s comic masterpiece, “Falstaff.” This “roving” production will be staged on the grounds of a historic Dublin estate June 24 at 5 p.m. and 26 at 7 p.m. The libretto of this comic opera in three acts was adapted from the Shakespeare plays “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and scenes from “Henry IV, Part 1 and Part 2.” The production will be presented in Italian with English supertitles. The company has a mission to perform high-quality productions, employ professional talent and make opera accessible and affordable to New Hampshire audiences. Tickets are $45 and can be ordered through June 22 or until sold out. Seating is limited.
TALKS
The Monadnock Summer Lyceum, according to its website, is known as “a feast for the thoughtful” and features prominent speakers from a wide variety of backgrounds and disciplines who discuss current topics of importance. The volunteer-run organization runs on donations, save for the speaker honorarium which is funded by sponsors.
This year’s list of speakers include a civil rights author; professor of anthropology at Franklin Pierce University talking about using archaeology to write Native American history in the Monadnock Region; a conservation biologist and prolific author; a doctor internationally-recognized as a leader in the field of geriatrics; a singer/songwriter, storyteller and historical educator; a memoir writer whose books have been adapted to major motion pictures; a human rights activist; and a cybersecurity expert.
For more information about the Monadnock Summer Lyceum and to find links to live-streamed as well as archived speaker events, visit monadnocklyceum.org.
ART
The Jaffrey Civic Center is currently hosting “Magnify Voices, an exhibit of works by New Hampshire students in grades 5 through 12. The art in the display expresses their experiences with mental health. The exhibit is designed to raise awareness, erase stigmas, and affect change to help ensure the social and emotional health of youth in the Granite State. The exhibit will be on view at the Jaffrey Civic Center, during the center’s open hours, until July 16. The public is invited to a reception on June 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Artists and Gardens, a tour of local artists and their gardens, will be held July 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purchase of a ticket at the Jaffrey Civic Center will include a map of the locations and some other fun goodies for you to enjoy. At the end of the day, the Civic Center will host a wet paint sale which will take place at 4:30 pm.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene is hosting a summer-long show, “Nature and Humanity in the Monadnock Region,” at the lower Main Street museum. Positive, negative and indifferent interactions with nature will be recognized in this collaborative exhibit of local artists. Visit hsccnh.org for more information.
FILM
Enjoy a free film outdoors on the big screen with family and friends this summer as part of the Movies Under the Stars series starting next Thursday, June 23, and running each Thursday through August 4 at Keene Parks and Recreation, 312 Washington St. with a special screening Friday, July 15. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a movie under the stars. The series is hosted by the Monadnock International Film Festival. Movies begin at dusk, but make sure you arrive early for the best viewing spots. Films are rated PG-13; children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Alcoholic beverages, smoking and pets are not permitted in the park. Restrooms and free parking are available. Free parking, popcorn, and water will be provided; bring your own food and drink. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movies-under-the-stars-2022-keene-nh-tickets-339438518747
OTHER EVENTS
1920s Candlelight Croquet will be offered Friday, June 24 and Friday, July 29, from 7 to 9 p.m.
At Horatio Colony House Museum, 199 Main St., Keene. A 1920s style revival of the garden party, the event will feature three garden croquet courts, Japanese lanterns, 1920s music and lemonade; all under candlelight in the museum’s city garden. 1920s style clothing is optional. Program is weather dependent; contact the museum if weather is questionable at 603-352-0460.
The Peterborough Night Market returns August 12 throughout downtown Peterborough. The event supports MaxT Makerspace’s efforts to expand educational and mentorship opportunities for youth in the region and features an array of performers, and art and food vendors. Past events have included multimedia artists, circus performance, and original dance. Visit Peterborough Night Market on Facebook for a full schedule of events.
Front Lawn Fun happens Fridays at 3 p.m. at the Jaffrey Civic Center from July 8 through August 12. Free activities include a collective art project, dance, sculpting with nature and puppetry.
Editor’s note: It turns out we could write a book about all the summertime events here in the region. Unfortunately, we can only provide some highlights here. A couple other events to put on your radar, though: Wizarding Week in downtown Keene celebrates all things Harry Potter, Tues. July 26 - Sun., July 31. Info: https://www.facebook.com/keenewizardingweekllc. Right on the tails of those wizards is Cheshire Fair! August 4-7, Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey. Info: Facebook.com/cheshirefair