Summer is upon us—and with this glorious season comes a multitude of live music to choose from in the region.
Kicking things off close to home this weekend (June 16 and 17) is the Northlands Music & Arts Festival at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey. Jam band The String Cheese Incident headlines the lineup of about a dozen artists over the two days of entertainment. For more information, and to purchase general admission, VIP and camping passes, visit www.northlandslive.com
The South Acworth Village Store is set to host its annual MusicFest this Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. until dusk, rain or shine. The festival will feature local musicians Blue Collar Band, Best Revenge and Friends, Dan and Faith, Donnah in Flames, Pointless Culture and more; and food from the grill will include smoked ribs, hot dogs, hamburgers and sausage and sides along with homemade baked goods will be for sale as well as crafts from several vendors. Additionally, Summer Saturdays, featuring food and music, are held each Saturday through mid-September from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call the store at 603-835-6547 for more information.
Vance Gilbert visits the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough this Saturday, June 17. The folk artist has released 13 albums over the course of a prolific career that extends back to the early ’90s. He’s recorded with his good friend Ellis Paul and shared stages worldwide with Aretha Franklin, Shawn Colvin, Arlo Guthrie, the Milk Carton Kids, George Carlin, Anita Baker, the Subdudes, Paul Reiser and many others; and made appearance at the Newport, Winnipeg, Rocky Mountain, Calgary, Ottawa, and Falcon Ridge folk festivals. Tickets are $25.00 and can be ordered at https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/vance-gilbert-61723
Other live music events happening in the area this weekend:
Moon Hollow, a high-energy Americana and folk quartet from Vermont, will perform Friday, June 16, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Branch and Blade Brewing, 17 Bradco St., Keene.
The Keene Family YMCA is sponsoring a Juneteenth Celebration this Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Railroad Square. The event, organized by the City of Keene’s Human Rights Committee, will feature musical performances by the Gaslight Tinkers, the Alex Minasian Trio, and more as well as exhibitors.
Also, this Saturday, June 17, bluegrass pickers Mr. Bill and Stumble Creek perform at Mole Hill Theatre, 789 Gilsum Mine Road. Music is at 7 p.m. Admission is $15; bring-your-own beer and wine; food will be available for purchase. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Mole-Hill-Theatre-360963572287/ for more information.
For the 40th year, Savings Bank of Walpole will sponsor its Concerts on the Green series in Walpole. The nine-concert series, which will be held on the town green in Walpole, will kick off on Sunday, June 18 with the Westmoreland Town Band and go through mid-August. All shows will be held rain or shine on Sundays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Pack a picnic basket, bring a blanket and/or lawn chair. For more information, call 603-352-1822.
In the upcoming weeks:
On June 22, Prakash Slim: 8000 Miles to The Crossroads and Beyond happens from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St. Prakash Slim is an international artist, performer, and educator of music theory, the history of the Blues, and Nepalese music. His style of music is acoustic blues and classic blues. The program will include a slideshow of Prakash’s picturesque homeland of Nepal and highlights of the 8,000-mile tour.
The Zenith Ensemble directed by Matthew Leese will perform Scarlatti’s “Stabat Mater” Saturday, June 24, at 7 p.m. at. St. Bernard Church, 185 Main Street, Keene. Featuring professional artists and local community members, the concert will include other works by Tallis, Phillips, Aleotti, Zumaya, Mendelssohn, Kitchener, Runestad and Dienes-Williams.
Suggested donation is $25 (pay-what-you-can).
Guitarist Zach Nugent and his all-star band perform July 21 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM on Commercial Street in Keene. Since touring with Melvin Seals & JGB, Nugent has built a following, putting together and leading groups for special runs and festival appearances. Tickets are $25-$30 and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org.
