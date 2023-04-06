Steel Wheels at Peterborough Players

Closing in on two decades performing, The Steel Wheels have proven one thing: their sound is ever-evolving.
The band plays two shows in the area this weekend: Friday, April 7, at Bellows Falls Opera House; and Saturday, April 8, at Peterborough Players Theater as part of the Peterborough Folk Music Series.
The band that would become The Steel Wheels formed in Virginia in 2005 with vocalist and fiddle player Eric Brubaker, vocalist/guitarist/mandolin player Jay Lapp, former bassist Brian Dickel and lead vocalist Trent Wagler.
“We were friends but we all kind of found our own paths to acoustic music,” said Wagler. “I was writing songs influenced by (artists like) Towns Van Zandt and Gillian Welch.”
Lapp was living in Indiana (he’s from Virginia) at the time doing home recordings and Wagler went to join him to record more that first year.
“It gave all of us some more inspiration,” said Wagler. “It was the start or realizing we had something here that wasn’t just a hobby.”
Over the next five years, they played shows here and there on weekends regionally and did a lot of writing while working day jobs.
In 2010, the band—which up until then had performed under Wagler’s moniker—became The Steel Wheels and released an album, “Red Wing.”
For the first five years as The Steel Wheels, the band was influenced by string band and acoustic music fronted by song.
“We weren’t trying to be a bluegrass band,” said Wagler. “It was always about songs, but Jay had played in some serious heavy metal bands and I’d played in rock and funk bands. We always had that energy.”
In 2016, the band enlisted percussionist Kevin Garcia to go on the road with The Steel Wheels.
“That really was a huge shift in the band’s live sound,” said Wagler. “Up until then we really enjoyed the limitations we created for ourselves of what we could wring out of four acoustic instruments and four voices on-stage and keep it simple.”
Lapp introduced electric guitar and bass, Wagler went on, using more effects to create more ambient sounds.
“Along with drums, it increased and broadened our palette,” said Wagler. “We’ve been in that realm since 2017.”
Through the pandemic, band members each spent a lot of time recording music on their own.
“We were just playing with sounds, not feeling like we had to fit it into a canon of music,” said Wagler. “We were having fun and making beautiful mistakes; we were making choices and looking at them.”
They started sending their tracks to Garcia, who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. where he operates his own studio.
“He has a full drum kit and he added world percussion and keyboards to the mix,” said Wagler. “Jay was exploring more pedals with electric guitar and our sound became fully realized into folk/rock rather than newgrass.”
Also during the pandemic, in 2020, unable to perform, the musicians turned their creative powers to crafting songs for individuals. Produced in the band’s home studios, the Everyone A Song (Volumes 1 and 2) albums are part of an ongoing project to collect the personal experiences of fans through commissioned song.
An accompanying podcast, “We Made You a Song,” explores the stories behind these 75 or so songs, and the songwriting process itself. Each song was commissioned to honor a specific relationship or event—a birth, a wedding, a memory of home.
“We thought of how events and gatherings were being canceled, and we wanted a way to bring song to them that is poignant, specific and one-of-a-kind,” said Wagler. “We did some covers, and some just wanted us to sing and record a version of one of our old songs and dedicate it in a video. As a songwriter it was a fun and exciting process doing the interviews.”
In addition to touring throughout the spring and summer performing, the band is gearing up for its own Red Wing Roots Music Festival in the Shenandoah Valley in June. They formed the festival, which draws 5,000 music fans, in 2013. This year’s will be the 10th (the festival did not happen in 2020 due to the pandemic).
Every summer the Steel Wheels serve as host band at the festival, which includes a showcase with young Red Wing Academy students, gospel hour and tribute set in which the band collaborates with fellow artists to honor an influential figure in American music.
“It’s a huge part of the summer and a dream come true seeing our kids grow up around the festival,” said Wagler.
The band will also finish recording a new album, with plans to release it in either late 2023 or early 2024.
The band, with a rhythm section rounded out by newest member Jeremy Darrow, remains inspired by the traditional fathers of bluegrass like Doc Watson, he went on, but they also are influenced by Nirvana.
“It’s all there,” said Wagler. “I think being a band out there for so long that some of our job now is to help bring our fans along and understand the story. You’re still going to hear us sing a cappella. We haven’t lost our roots; we still have the fiddle but we will get weird and funky and we have a drummer that’s just killer. Our sound I think will welcome more people under the tent overall.”
The Steel Wheels perform this Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bellows Falls Opera House. Former Boston-based singer-songwriter and guitarist, Peter Mulvey, opens. Mulvey is just off a winter tour with long-time collaborator Ani DiFranco. Tickets are $18.50-$45 and can be ordered at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com
The Steel Wheels also perform this Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m. at Peterborough Players Theater as part of the Peterborough Folk Music Series. Tickets are $35 and can be ordered at www.pfmsconcerts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.