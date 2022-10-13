Southern Vermont Flannel Festival October 15 & 16

We’re in the thick of cooler temperatures that signal fall weather, but no worries: this weekend, it’s time to celebrate getting your cozy on.
The third annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival happens this Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16, at Rockingham Hill Farm.
Highlights of the two-day event, hosted by the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce (the festival is a fundraiser for the organization), include 50-plus art and craft vendors, live music, food and yes, lots and lots of flannel will be worn because if you do, you’ll get a discount on your admission price.
Debra Collier, Chamber executive director, said the idea came about when Chamber members were looking to do a fundraiser, particularly a fall festival for the Rockingham area—an event that wouldn’t compete with Columbus Day weekend activities, thus why the following weekend was chosen as a date.
Charles Jarras, former Bellows Falls village president, offered his farm to host the event, and flannel seemed an appropriate theme for a Vermont fall festival.
The first year the one-day event attracted about 1,600 people, and last year’s two-day festival, said Collier, brought in 3,000. The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.
“We’re trying to reinvent ourselves, to provide more for members and the community we serve,” said Collier of the Chamber. “We’re bringing something to the area that would include retail business. Our goal is to help the local economy.”
This year’s art and craft vendors are based in Vermont and New Hampshire. The list of items for sale includes, of course, fine artwork, jewelry, home decor, clothing and lots of specialty food items including honey, maple syrup, cheeses and baked goods.
Seven food trucks will be on-site, including SunnySide Taqueria, Jamaican Jewelz, The Pizza Burrow, Smokin’ Bowls and AJ’s Fried Dough, along with the Bellows Falls Moose Club which will set up a tent and serve classic fall fare.
A variety of pies will also be served by the slice, and winners in the pie-making contest (prizes will be donated by King Arthur Flour) will be announced Saturday.
Mount Holly Beer (of Mount Holly, Vt.) will be at the beer tent both days of the festival serving Hakala, a golden ale; and Nugget Nugget Nugget, an India pale ale (IPA).
The music line-up starts at noon on Saturday with Low Lily, a Brattleboro-based folk string and vocal trio that plays a blend of traditional and modern tunes. The group has two #1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins.
Cold Chocolate follows Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Boston-based band blends Americana, folk, funk and bluegrass.
Sunday’s live music schedule opens at 11:30 a.m. with The Break Maids a rock/folk/punk “glam-stomp” band; and The Stockwell Brothers close out the event with a performance at 1:45 p.m. The “Green Mountain newgrass” band’s sound blends traditional and progressive styles including bluegrass, acoustic ballads, Americana, Celtic, jazz and neo-classical with banjo, alternative rhythms, and three-part harmonies.
While the aforementioned will perform on the festival stage, a lineup of acoustic musicians yet-to-be-determined will perform on the field where the vendors will be located.
There will also be face painting and a raffle featuring prizes contributed by festival vendors.
The third annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival will be this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meeting House Road, Rockingham, Vt. Follow the buffalo red-and-black plaid road signs directing you to the festival. With the exception of service dogs, pets are not allowed. Tickets are $7 and free for 12 and under; visitors wearing flannel receive a $1 off admission. Follow the event on Facebook for more information and updates or contact the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce at 802-463-4280 or at www.gfrcc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.