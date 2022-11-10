It’s been nearly a year since the world lost Stephen Sondheim, but the love of his music and lyrics will shine brightly on two stages this week. 

Two productions will highlight the theater’s most revered and influential composer-lyricist of the last half of the 20th century: The Wild Goose Players’ “A Little Night Music,” Sondheim’s 1973 musical, with performances running this Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20, at Next Stage Arts in Putney; and Remembering Stephen Sondheim, a celebration of Sondheim’s music and songs this Sunday, Nov. 13, at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre. 

