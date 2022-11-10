It’s been nearly a year since the world lost Stephen Sondheim, but the love of his music and lyrics will shine brightly on two stages this week.
Two productions will highlight the theater’s most revered and influential composer-lyricist of the last half of the 20th century: The Wild Goose Players’ “A Little Night Music,” Sondheim’s 1973 musical, with performances running this Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20, at Next Stage Arts in Putney; and Remembering Stephen Sondheim, a celebration of Sondheim’s music and songs this Sunday, Nov. 13, at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre.
The multiple Tony Award-winning “A Little Night Music,” which features the popular song, “Send in the Clowns,” is an exploration of how views have (and have not) changed regarding love and intimate relationships among different generations and the passionate emotion they create. The play was suggested by the Ingmar Bergman film, “Smiles of a Summer Night” (1955), described as “an evening of sexual musical chairs on the longest night of the year.”
The Wild Goose Players, led by director David Stern, will present a modern take on the classic adult musical (which will be backed by a 12-piece orchestra).
“We’re putting in some layers of things I think they were afraid to add (in 1973),” said Stern, explaining that certain themes were implied in Sondheim’s original musical but not openly presented.
He’s looking forward to presenting the show in an intimate setting (the audience is only a few feet from the stage) and with what he described as “the best group of singers we’ve ever compiled.”
“We’re keeping it very simple,” he said. “It’s about the music and movement and the ability to convey the material.”
This Sunday’s production of Remembering Stephen Sondheim will also be a celebration of the composer-lyricist’s music.
It features five performers: Lisa Bostnar, stage, screen and television actress and frequent performer at the Peterborough Players; Michael Dell’Orto of Wilton Center, professional actor and cabaret singer; Local Phillips, Keene State College student in musical education; and Eve Pierce, singer/songwriter and member of the Celtic rock band, Waking Finnegan. Kyle Trombley is musical director and pianist.
The idea for the event, which benefits Monadnock Music, came from the organization’s executive director, Laina Barakat, who reached out to board member Dell’Orto to put together. Dell’Orto had organized a fundraiser cabaret event in early 2020.
“Sondheim is the most recognizable composer these days,” said Dell’Orto. “Even people who are not musical theater people know his name and that he’s important.”
Dell’Orto, who has been a Sondheim fan since he was a theater student in high school in his native New York, saw the musical theater icon give his acceptance speech in 2013 during Medal Day at Peterborough’s MacDowell Colony
“He gave the most incredible, modest speech,” said Dell’Orto. “It was the first time a musical theater artist had been honored. He was brilliant.”
Dell’Orto gathered the artists (all locally-based friends of his) to perform in the show, which he said will include songs people might know that Sondheim wrote for stage and screen (from “Gypsy,” “West Side Story,” “A Little Night Music”), and some they might now know—including two songs that were cut from his first Broadway show, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”
Dell’Orto will add some anecdotes about Sondheim’s music during the performance.
“Some people think (Sondheim is) too modern and cerebral and not emotional,” he said. “That’s not true. So much of his music is heartfelt and comes from the guts.”
Dell’Orto agreed to organize the program because he and his wife, Jackie Khale (a former board member) have been long-time supporters of Monadnock Music, which is dedicated to bringing free classical concerts to towns and villages large and small throughout the Monadnock Region.
“I hope audiences will continue to support Monadnock Music and come to the Park Theatre more often,” he said. “(After the performance) we hope they go out humming some tunes and feeling a little better.”
Wild Goose Players, with musical direction by Mary Westbrook-Geha, will present “A Little Night Music” at Next Stage Arts in Putney Nov. 11 through 20. Performances Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 12 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.; Nov. 19 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Masks are retired for the 2 p.m. performance on Nov. 12. Tickets are $20-$25 and can be ordered at www.wildgooseplayers.com/tickets
Monadnock Music presents Remembering Stephen Sondheim, co-presented by Keene Pride, on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. at the Park Theatre’s Eppes Stage in Jaffrey. Tickets are $20-$45 and can be ordered at www.monadnock music.org.
