Small Pond Productions director Traci Booth went on the hunt for original cast members in a show the company staged 12 years ago and got them all in her camp to deliver the same laughs in a time she feels they are especially needed.
“Escanaba in da Moonlight” will be performed once again, with performances this Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16, and July 21-23 at the Community House of Marlborough.
Written and directed by actor Jeff Daniels (Daniels stars in the 2001 film based on his play), the story follows Reuben Soady (Jonathan Flower), on the eve of opening day of hunting season at the family deer camp with his father, Albert (Bert Torsey) and his dim brother, Remnar (Bryan Hebert). The Soadys are joined by their eccentric friend, Jimmy “The Jimmer” Negamanee from Menominee (David DeLollis), who hasn’t been the same since having been abducted by aliens. If Reuben doesn’t manage to shoot a buck by the end of the season, he will become the oldest Soady in recorded history not to have achieved this task, a taboo that leads people in the community to believe he is jinxed.
In order to change his luck, Reuben attempts to break the time-honored traditions of the Soady deer camp by performing a Native American ritual. As a result, a series of unexplainable events occurs.
The play is set in the Escanaba, Michigan area, in the Upper Peninsula, where natives are referred to as “Yoopers” and where playwright Daniels is from, and it uses native language and slang.
“It’s outrageous,” said Booth of the play, which she said the company performed when Small Pond Productions’ audience was still being built.
“It’s a show people don’t necessarily know of. I always felt we wanted to re-do it at some time. This ended up being the time.”
The original cast all agreed to participate once again, including Flower, who commuted from Loudon, N.H. to attend rehearsals. Booth’s husband, Rich, who plays Ranger Tom, also built the set.
“We started with 10 (actors),” said Booth—today about 300 have performed in Small Pond’s for about 40 shows over the past dozen years.
The play is about “men being men,” said Booth. “They are uncouth, they are doing their thing with no women involved. It’s hysterically funny.”
She urges women to bring their men to see the show.
“Number one, this play needs to be seen,” she said. “In our world right now, boy do we need to laugh. And you’ll walk out laughing your tail off.”
More than an enjoyable comedy, this story is about bonding with family and friends, tradition and community, she went on—an idea she can get behind.
“Small Pond (Productions) is also about community,” she said. “It’s about doing something you love in a safe environment.”
Small Pond Productions will perform Jeff Daniels’ “Escanaba in da Moonlight” this Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15; and next Friday and Saturday, July 21 and July 22, at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances Sunday, July 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. at the Community House of Marlborough, 160 Main St., Route 101.
Admission is $14-$17. Ticket reservations are strongly recommended as seating is limited. Call 603-242-2314 to reserve. Visit www.smallpondpresents.org for more information. The play contains adult humor and it’s not recommended for young children.
