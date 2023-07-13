Small Pond Productions director Traci Booth went on the hunt for original cast members in a show the company staged 12 years ago and got them all in her camp to deliver the same laughs in a time she feels they are especially needed.

“Escanaba in da Moonlight” will be performed once again, with performances this Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16, and July 21-23 at the Community House of Marlborough.

