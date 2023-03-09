Start spreadin’ the news: The Big Apple will be the star of a film series coming to Wilton starting this month.
Silent New York, featuring six films, will run on selected Sunday afternoons from March through May at the Town Hall Theatre.
Manager Dennis Markaverich, celebrating his 50th anniversary running the theater this year, was the inspiration.
“He’s a life-long Wilton resident who went on his senior class trip in 1964 to New York City; he’d never been,” said Jeff Rapsis, silent film accompanist. “He went to Radio City Music Hall and never recovered. He goes every year to restore his sense of wonder. It’s his happy place. He has a crush on New York City.”
People think of movies as starring people, Rapsis went on, but locations can be an important star of the picture.
In the 1920s, movie production companies were just starting up, he explained. When California was discovered to have better weather conditions, the companies moved out west but many filmmakers came from New York.
“Later movies looked at New York as a good place for stories; it was the movie industry’s hometown,” said Rapsis. “We’re paying tribute to it (with the series).”
For those more interested in history than film, Rapsis added, these films show the city in a way that’s never been seen before.
Silent New York opens this Sunday, March 12, kicking off with two films starring actress Marion Davies.
The first is “Little Old New York” (1923), a romantic drama set in the early 1800s.
“A set was built to show what New York looked like then,” said Rapsis of the story of an Irish girl who comes to New York disguised as a boy to claim a fortune left to her brother, who had died.
Rapsis called the film one of the big successes of the year in that it was among the highest-grossing pictures. The rarely-screened film was recently transferred from a sole surviving 35-millimeter print held by the Library of Congress via a Kickstarter campaign supported in part by Town Hall Theatre patrons.
The next Marion Davies film in the series, shown Sunday, April 16, is “Lights of Old Broadway,” set in The Big Apple in the 1890s. Davies plays twins orphaned in childhood who grow up unaware of each other but whose lives intertwine much later on, with comic and dramatic results. The MGM release was preserved by the Library of Congress.
Also showing in March (the 26th) is the oldest film in the series, “The Regeneration” (1915). A slum melodrama filmed in the streets of the Lower East Side, it features real New York residents alongside professional actors. It’s one of the first feature-length films to be released.
“It was a new idea to film on location; it captured the tenement environment in place then,” said Rapsis. “It’s a tragic story.”
Another gritty drama, “The Docks of New York” (1928) will be screened Sunday, May 14. Set in the late 19th century, it follows roughneck stoker Bill Roberts, who gets into trouble during a brief shore leave when he falls for a dance-hall girl.
The film was directed by Josef von Sternberg, who Rapsis described as the original tyrant on-set.
“He ordered everyone around,” he said. “He was a painter and visual artist; he had a vision. This is a highly regarded film.”
Other films in the series include “Speedy” (1928), starring Harold Lloyd. This marks his final silent feature and was released at the peak of his career. He plays a baseball-crazed go-getter forced to rescue the business of his girlfriend’s father from being destroyed by thugs. The film contains a notable cameo role by Babe Ruth.
“New York is a feature player,” said Rapsis, “It includes Coney Island, Midtown Manhattan and Wall Street in the roaring 20s when it was the place to be. If you were in Iowa, to see New York like that—film takes you to places like no other art form could.”
The final film in the series is a comedy starring silent film legend Buster Keaton called “The Cameraman” (1928). Keaton tries to impress the gal of his dreams by working as a newsreel photographer. Filmed at the peak of Keaton’s career, it includes shots of several New York sites, including the old Yankee Stadium.
Rapsis said it’s easier than it’s ever been to see these silent films, thanks to digital technology and crowdfunding.
“People who attend silent film in New York help support it and are responsible for us being able to screen these films,” said Rapsis.
All films will be shown with live music by silent film accompanist Jeff Rapsis.
Rapsis performs on a digital synthesizer that reproduces the texture of the full orchestra, creating a traditional “movie score” sound. He improvises the complete score in real time during the screening.
“Little Old New York” opens the series on Sunday, March 12, at the Town Hall Theatre, 40 Main St., Wilton. This film and all others will be shown at 2 p.m. Admission to the series is free; a donation of $10 per person at each screening is suggested to help defray expenses. For more information, call 603-654-3456. For more about the music, visit www.jeffrapsis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.