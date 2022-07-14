Sherlock Holmes Week

Why the city of Keene will celebrate all that is Sherlock Holmes next week is no mystery, but the answer to how it all came together is anything but elementary.
A week of activities organized in the name of the beloved detective and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle character happens starting this Friday at the Keene Public Library, culminating in The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company’s performance of four Sherlock Holmes radio plays on Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24.
The Keene Public Library is collaborating with The Edge Ensemble, and the Monadnock Sherlockians, Keene’s local chapter of the national Baker Street Irregulars Sherlock Holmes society, to offer free Sherlock Holmes activities for both children and adults. Several members of the theater company are also members of the Sherlockians, a group started in 2016 by Anna Behrens and her late husband, Richard. Behrens is also Sherlock Holmes consultant for the radio plays.
“We meet monthly and read stories from Arthur Conan Doyle and discuss them,” said Behrens of the group. Sometimes, the group takes field trips to Sherlock Holmes-related locations such as Gillette Castle, former home of the late William Gillette, who played Sherlock Holmes in early films.
Last summer, the group held an outdoor gathering and invited Derrick and Brian Belanger to speak. The Belanger’s are owners of Belanger Books in Manchester, which produces Sherlock Holmes-related books.
Derrick Belanger expressed an interest in having one of his stories made into a play, so Catherine Behrens, a member of both Edge Ensemble and the Monadnock Sherlockians, adapted his story into a play, along with three other Sherlock Holmes pastiches. Kim Dupuis, artistic director of the Edge Ensemble, then decided to produce the plays, and Anna Behrens expanded the event into an entire Sherlock Week, with the assistance of Gail Zachariah at the Keene Public Library and Derrick Belanger.
Behrens pointed out that there are hundreds, if not thousands of Sherlockian groups all over the world, not to mention the array of films and television shows featuring his character.
“Sherlock Holmes is a lot of things to different people,” she said. “The history, the time period. He’s a flawed character. Although very intelligent he is not always socially appropriate, and he has his own demons.”
Sherlock Holmes Week, the very first such event in Keene, kicks off with a family-friendly interactive Sherlock Holmes film featuring gnomes this Friday, July 15; followed by a program “(Not So) Elementary, My Dear Watson: The Popularity of Sherlock Holmes” from Ann McClellan of New Hampshire Humanities on Monday, July 18.
Three events are happening the following day, Tuesday, July 19: An interactive story, “Attack of the Violet Vampire,” performed by Monica Marshall and Vicky Pittman, based on the book by Derrick Belanger, followed by Dr. Watson’s Birthday Party and a puppet show from Jack Tuesday: Fairy Tale Investigator. The evening ends with an online Sherlock Holmes trivia birthday for Doc Watson.
Derrick Belanger will present “How to Think Like Sherlock Holmes” on Wednesday, July 20; and visitors can learn detective techniques at Sherlock Holmes’ Forensics Lab Thursday, July 21.
Be sure to check the Keene Public Library’s website (https://keenenh.gov/keene-public-library) for which activities are appropriate for different age groups.
All week long, the library will also host a Sherlock Holmes display.
Rounding off Sherlock Holmes Week will be the performance by The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company of Not According to Doyle, a program of four Sherlock Holmes pastiches adapted into radio plays and performed live in Heberton Hall—it will be the company’s first return to live theater since the start of the pandemic.
The performance will be set in a 1940s radio station, with actors, singers performing radio commercials of the time, sound effects by Foley artists, and violin accompaniment by Rowan Gemma. Many actors in the plays will play two or three roles.
Kim Dupuis directs the overall production and one of the plays, “The Adventure of the Late Mr. Faversham” by August Derleth.
The pastiches, similar to fan fiction, are written in the style of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle by other playwrights. All are mysteries and use some of the same characters, although some have alternate names because they were written before Conan Doyle allowed permission to use their real names.
Other writers of Sherlock Holmes pastiches include Mark Twain (who wrote the pastiche, “Sherlock Holmes Goes West,” one of the four plays the Edge Ensemble will perform next weekend) and Stephen King.
“They all put together clues in an amazing way using Holmes’s deductive reasoning,” said Dupuis.
Damien Lacata plays the announcer for all four radio plays and Sherlock Holmes in two of the four productions. He did his first play with Edge Ensemble in the late ‘90s.
Licata has been a Sherlock Holmes fan since the late ‘70s and said he’s read every Conan Doyle story.
“People really enjoy the relationship between him and Watson,” he said of his character. “They tease each other but there’s mutual respect. There’s a lot of opportunities for humor.”
Licata added his aim is to capture Sherlock Holmes’s wit.
“There’s such delight he takes in revealing his process and such enjoyment at the astonishment of people that he’s able to come to these conclusions,” he said.
In addition to the play Dupuis will direct, Catherine Behrens will direct “Sherlock Holmes Goes West” by Mark Twain and “Yes Virginia, There is a Sherlock Holmes” by Derrick Belanger; and Tristan Shaley will direct “The Adventure of the Unique Hamlet” by Vincent Starrett.
Each play will be presented twice, with two plays each performance, which means that playgoers must attend two performances to see all four plays. Performances are Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m.
All activities during Sherlock Week, including the Edge Ensemble’s four radio plays, are free and open to the public.
For more information about Sherlock Week, please contact the Keene Public Library at 603-352-0157 or visit https://keenenh.gov/calendar. For additional information on Sherlock Week or if you are interested in attending a meeting of the Monadnock Sherlockians, email Anna Behrens at monadnocksherlockian@gmail.com. For information about the radio plays, call Kim Dupuis at 603-352-5657 or email her at TheEdgeEnsemble@aol.com.
