JAFFREY, New Hampshire (March 2, 2023)  The Park Theatre’s Shamrock Festival is back, and its centerpiece, The Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day Parade, returns after a three-year hiatus due to Covid and bad weather. The theatre manages and produces the parade and the festival, a week-long celebration of music, comedy, special events, and movies.

The Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day Parade began in 2018 and came back in 2019 with an audience that made it the second-largest St. Pat’s parade in the state after Manchester. Sadly, Covid’s effects made it necessary to cancel 2020 and 2021. Bad weather canceled the 2022 parade. But, it is back in 2023 with more bands, floats, marchers, and performers. 

