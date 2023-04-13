In a mere half-hour this Sunday, a group of young actors will teach an audience some valuable lessons we could all learn from about standing strong and loyal when facing obstacles to friendship.
MoCo Arts Elementary School Theatre will present “Seussical KIDS,” the version of the Dr. Seuss musical geared toward actors in 2nd through 5th grade. “Seussical Junior” is an hour-long play for middle-schoolers—both are shorter versions of the original, “Seussical.”
“The dialogue is significantly cut but there are some of the same characters and songs people would recognize,” said the play’s director, Laura Carbonneau (also MoCo Arts artistic director of the theater program), who added that 4th and 5th graders in the show are serving as narrators.
There’s more of the message (in “Seussical Kids”) about using your imagination, and about when the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged, they can emerge triumphant. It also focuses on the importance of each person we counter because, as Horton the Elephant states, “A person’s a person, no matter how small.”
The play begins with a young boy named JoJo who conjures up the Cat in the Hat with his powerful imagination and is whisked to the Jungle of Nool for a fantastical adventure. There JoJo learns of the plight of the tiny citizens of Whoville, who live on a planet the size of a speck of dust. Their sole protector is Horton, the only one with large and sensitive enough ears to hear them. When their small world is threatened, it becomes Jojo’s job to save it using only his imagination.
MoCo Arts’s award-winning theater program, for kids and teens in grades 2 through 12, offers classes in musical theater, straight plays, improvisation workshops and more.
All students are cast in a role and are encouraged (but not required) to practice and audition for specific roles. Students then work together with the director to learn acting, singing and dancing and putting on the final production.
Carbonneau said MoCo’s theater department has grown from 29 students last semester to 38.
“Students and families are more comfortable now after the pandemic,” she said. “We’re building a pretty strong community here. Kids are coming and staying and they are bringing their friends and cousins. Families are getting to perform now.”
In the classroom, she went on, staff are dedicated to ensuring it’s not just about rehearsal.
“There’s team-building going on,” she said. “Middle- and high-schoolers come and help the younger kids with this show, so the elementary-schoolers are able to see these role models.”
That team-building atmosphere was formed last summer at camp.
“We used to do a junior and senior musical,” said Carbonneau. “We split the age groups. Now they are combined. It builds this better sense of community.”
At the elementary school level, MoCo students learn what it means to be in a performance.
“They need to learn how to do costume changes; kids who have solos learn what it means to memorize their lines,” she said. “It lays the foundation of personal responsibility.”
Next up will be a workshop for young voices where students can learn the fundamentals of taking care of their voice (which hasn’t yet changed), especially for musical theater. Also on the schedule will be a high school production of “The Addams Family” musical and “Into the Woods JR.” for middle-schoolers.
“Seussical KIDS” will be presented by MoCo Arts Elementary School Theatre this Sunday, April 16, for two performances at 2 and 4:30 p.m. in MoCo’s black box, The Founder’s Theatre. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 603-357-2100 or by stopping by MoCo Arts at 40 Roxbury St. in Keene during business hours. Visit www.moco.org for more information.
