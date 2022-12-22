She began her career as a member of the family band, but Sarah Lee Guthrie is now sowing her own musical roots.
Nova Arts will present a night of music featuring a live performance by Guthrie this Friday, Dec. 23 at Brewbakers Café on Emerald Street in Keene.
Guthrie’s surname is synonymous with folk royalty: she’s the daughter of Arlo Guthrie and the granddaughter of Woody Guthrie. She had already performed at Carnegie Hall when she was a teenager in the early ‘90s and joined her father and brother, Abe, on-stage touring and performing by the late ‘90s.
It was then she met Johnny Irion, who would later become her husband and performing partner. They began performing in late 2000, combining Guthrie’s folk and country roots with Irion’s love of rock and blues. They appeared at such events as The Newport Folk Festival and played such venues as theaters, performing arts centers, listening rooms and schools while continuing to tour nationally with Arlo Guthrie.
Four years ago, Guthrie split from her husband and moved to Austin, Texas, where her sister Cathy lives.
It was in her new hometown she began to explore the roots of country music.
“When I first started playing, it was old-school honkytonk,” said Guthrie in a recent phone interview with ELF. “Those were my jams—Buck Owens and George Jones.”
Her father was also an influence.
“I fell in love with country again; I came full-circle,” she said. “My eyes have been opened. I’m inspired every day.”
As a folk singer and songwriter, Guthrie said her writing style was very different than it is today.
“I was sharing emotion; this thing; this story,” she said. “Now I’m writing for dancers. I’m playing for fun.”
It became her therapy during the pandemic.
“I didn’t want to take myself so seriously anymore,” she said. “It’s been so fulfilling.”
She has spent a great deal of time learning about country songwriters that had never been on her radar, including Ray Wylie Hubbard, Terry Allen and Jerry Jeff Walker.
“They are legends,” she said.
As she learned, she began playing weekly at Sam’s Town Point in Austin, where her sister works as a bartender. Many of the tavern’s performers come from a nearby community of artists formed by country singer Ramsay Midwood—he plays every Saturday.
When she arrived in town, she never would have imagined she’d have a regular gig at a tavern.
“I always said I’m a folk singer—I don’t play at bars,” she said. The first night she played there, within minutes she had people joining her on stage.
“It feels so good to be part of something and have it just be down the street (from me),” she said.
For the first time, she’s not playing music for a living. Guthrie has since picked up a bar shift at Sam’s and her niece also works the door and sings as do Guthrie and Irion’s two daughters—so it would seem she is carrying on the family legacy. She’s doing so on her own terms, though, performing a much shorter list of shows in locations of her choosing.
“I used to have my own set of rules, these industry-driven guidelines,” said Guthrie. “That all went out the window when I got (to Austin). I want to play music and so does everybody else in this town. It’s such an unpretentious community; everyone lifts each other up. It’s changed my relationship with playing music in the best way.”
Sarah Lee Guthrie performs this Friday, Dec. 23, at Brewbakers Café, 48 Emerald St., Keene. Opening are The Rear Defrosters, Nova Arts honkytonk house band. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music begins around 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be ordered at www.novaarts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.