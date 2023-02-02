Children of all ages need Vitamin D—even in winter—and Sandglass Theater will deliver some this month with its Winter Sunshine series.
The annual event is created and hosted by The Putney, Vt.-based puppet theater, founded more than 40 years ago by Eric Bass and Ines Zeller Bass.
The theater company specializes in combining the 4,000-year-old art of puppetry with music, actors, and visual imagery. Since its inception in 1982, the company’s productions have toured in nearly 30 countries and have won numerous international prizes.
The company produces works for adults and young people — two repertoires that tour separately and together. Sandglass also performs and teaches in its own 60-seat renovated barn theater in Putney.
The theater is available for workshops and residencies, and the company teaches a two-week summer intensive training program.
This year’s four-week puppet theater series (which runs this Saturday and each Saturday with shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Feb. 25) is the 17th iteration—the company offered its first virtual version in 2021.
Each year, it includes works by award-winning artists of New England puppet theater companies. The works that will be presented at the 17th event are from artists in Vermont and Massachusetts.
Shoshana Bass, Sandglass Theater’s co-artistic director along with her parents, said the company attends international puppet festivals and regional events to scout for artists.
“(The Sunshine Series) is geared toward (artists) who specialize in theater for young audiences and are well-known in the puppetry circuit,” she said. “We see all these works before we invite the artists here. We also meet artists on tour. It’s also important they have work in our area. We’re excited to support them to continue to develop and have new things to offer.”
Sandglass Theater’s contribution opens the series this Saturday, Feb. 4, with “Oma,” a family show by Shoshana Bass and her sister, Jana Zeller. It’s an intergenerational tale that revolves around Grandma, or “Oma,” and her family’s antics at her birthday celebration. The show is directed by Ines Zeller Bass and features a musical score composed by Molly Gawler and the Gawler Family Band.
Modern Times Theater from East Hardwick, Vt., returning artists to the Sunshine Series that originated from Bread & Puppet Theater, will present a new production, “The Baffo Box Show: A Compact Cardboard Comedy,” on Feb. 11. The show, which incorporates classic hand puppetry, Dadaist ventriloquism, and stand-up comedy into a cardboard box, tells the story of the Baffos as they juggle and dance their way through the day’s chores, despite the evidence that their world is changing. After the second performance, audiences may register for a junk music and sound experimentation workshop led by renowned junk musician and arts educator Justin Lander (also the show’s puppeteer).
A new artist to the series, Little Uprisings from Jamaica Plain, Ma., will present “My Night in the Planetarium” on Feb. 18. The show is based on bestselling children’s book author Innosanto Nagara’s true story of a 7-year-old activist who sparks a resistance movement in Jakarta in the 1970s.
The piece was created and performed by artist and activist Tanya Nixon-Silberg.
“She’s new to puppetry in the last couple years and recently performed at the International Puppet Theater Festival in Chicago,” said Bass. “She’s rooted in social activism work, community organizing and how to frame art for young audiences.”
The series concludes Feb. 25 with a performance of the award-winning “Squirrel Stole My Underpants” by The Gottabees in Boston, about a girl who loses her favorite piece of clothing while hanging laundry. The piece was created by Bonnie Duncan, who will perform with live music by Brendan Burns and Tony Leva. Duncan, another returning artist to the series, also recently performed at the international festival.
Sandglass Theater will also offer a winter puppet camp this month, for 8 to 14-year-olds from Feb. 20 through 24. Participants will explore basic marionette and rod puppets by picking the circus acts of their choice and developing scenes, culminating in a final performance for friends and family. The camp will be taught by Shoshanna Bass and Jana Zeller.
“We live in a very culturally unique area where we have this rural location that has this amazing arts program,” said Bass. “It’s unique to have a puppet theater in this area that brings in internationally-recognized performers in such an intimate setting. (The series) is a wonderful alternative to being on screens throughout the winter and an opportunity to connect with other people. We believe in its magic.”
Sandglass Theater will present the Winter Sunshine Series this Saturday, Feb. 4, with four performances each Saturday through Feb. 25 at 17 Kimball Hill in Putney, Vt. For more information (including show length and age recommendations) and to purchase tickets please visit www.sandglass theater.org. Tickets for all Winter Sunshine shows are $9 general admission, or $7.50 for Medicaid/EBT cardholders. A pass to all four shows is $30. The junk music and sound experimentation workshop is $10, and the winter puppet camp is $300 for the full week.
