Rudolph the Musical at MoCo Arts

The beloved Christmas story with the message that what makes us different makes us special is coming to a sleigh—rather, a stage—near you this holiday season.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” will be presented by the elementary school musical theater program Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 4:30 p.m. at MoCo Arts’ Founder’s Theatre.
Inspired by the stop-motion animated television special from 1964, the musical brings to life all the classic characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.
“It’s a complete adaptation of the (television special),” said Laura Carbonneau, MoCo Arts artistic director (Kristen Leach directs the show), adding that this season marks the first the play has been performed as part of the musical theater program.
“The puppets look exactly like the (clay animation) puppets, Rudolph and Hermey go to the Island of Misfit Toys. All the music is there like ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ and ‘We Are Santa’s Elves.’”
Two characters playing the younger and older versions of Rudolph will be outfitted with red noses that will be modified to light up during the show.
The cast of 26 elementary school-aged children performing the show are not replicating the television special entirely.
“We’re putting our own spin on it,” said Carbonneau, including adding a sing-along segment with the audience.
MoCo Arts theater students and former students are also working behind the scenes on the show as production assistants and doing hair and makeup.
“It’s a multi-generational effort,” said Carbonneau.
Actors are the youngest in MoCo Arts’ theater program.
“We’re seeing a lot of really good talent; the caliber has been raised so much,” she added. “It’s exciting to think as the new artistic director where these 4th and 5th graders will be in the future.”
MoCo Arts is seeing record numbers participating in the theater program this season for elementary, middle and high-school shows.
“The kids are coming back in droves after the pandemic and ready to be doing more theater,” said Carbonneau. “They’ve missed the arts. We’ve built a really strong program; we’ve picked shows this year the students are really excited about.
A focus has also been on building an internal sense of community within the theater program, she went on, by adding classes and workshops in other disciplines such as improvisational theater and makeup artistry as well as all-ages musicals and straight plays.
“It’s about figuring out how we can help all these shows succeed,” said Carbonneau. “We’re continuing to build these different skill sets within the theater.”
The MoCo Arts Elementary School Musical program will present “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 4:30 p.m. at MoCo Arts’ Founder’s Theatre, 40 Roxbury St., Keene. Call 603-357-2100 or order tickets; visit https://moco.org/performances/ for more information and a full list of upcoming performances.
