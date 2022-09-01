Wine and art go together, well, like wine and art—and you can enjoy both next weekend at the 11th annual River Valley Artisans Wine & Art Tour happening on September 10 and 11, at Summit and Poocham Hill Wineries in Westmoreland.
The idea was born in 2010 when a group of artists from Westmoreland and surrounding towns met at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Fair in Sunapee that fall.
The event started as a way to visit artists at work in their studios in the towns of Westmoreland, Chesterfield/Spofford and Walpole. It started also as a way to redefine the word “artisan” by also featuring cheese, bread and basket making, woodenware and dyed yarn along with more traditional fine arts media.
Both Poocham Hill Winery in Westmoreland and Walpole Mountain View Winery at Barnett Hill Vineyard were in their infancy.
Five years ago, the event became a two-stop tour, encompassed at two venues: Poocham Hill Winery and Summit Winery, also in Westmoreland. The 2020 tour was virtual; during that time, it also became a nonprofit organization.
The tour has always featured a little more than 20 artisans. This year, there are more than 30 participating.
Visitors will have an opportunity to visit with and see local artists at work, sample and purchase wines, eat lunch at the Yahso Jamaican Grille food truck on-site at Summit Winery and provided by the Westmoreland United Church at Poocham Hill Winery, enter for door prizes at each location, and get a start on holiday shopping from a variety of artisans.
Artisans will be set up inside the facilities and others outside in tents at each location,
Pastel artist and event coordinator, Carol Corliss, said new artists this year (close to half of the total) include wire tree sculpture creator Alice Breisch, Judith Bosies of Wicked Glass, basket weaver Meg Kupiec and her husband, Wayne Miller, who makes hand-carved figures; potter Barbara Davis, weaver Deborah Mercahnt, and Carina Roestorf, who makes ceramics, stoneware and fairy houses.
Returning artists this year include woodworker Bob Lindberg, leather worker Donlin Foreman, carved egg ornament creator Doreen Monahan, author Ernie Hebert and photographer Medora Hebert.
Other items for sale during the tour will include painting, jewelry, yarn items, local coffee, jarred food, and barn quilts.
The 11th Annual River Valley Artisans Wine & Art Tour 2021 will be held next Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, rain or shine. For more information, visit www.rivervalleyartisans.com.
