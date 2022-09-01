Wine and art go together, well, like wine and art—and you can enjoy both next weekend at the 11th annual River Valley Artisans Wine & Art Tour happening on September 10 and 11, at Summit and Poocham Hill Wineries in Westmoreland.

The idea was born in 2010 when a group of artists from Westmoreland and surrounding towns met at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Fair in Sunapee that fall.

