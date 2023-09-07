Ready… Set… Gaga!

If anyone has taught us to be loud and proud—and purely ourselves—it’s Lady Gaga. So, it’s only fitting that her self-confidence be honored.
A group of drag performers will do just that in Just Be a Queen: A Lady Gaga Tribute, the event that will kick off Keene Pride Week this Saturday. Sept. 9, at Keene’s Colonial Theatre.
The show is meant to celebrate the artist’s musical legacy with choreography, costumes and of course, vocals, as drag performers bring their interpretations to life of Lady Gaga’s hit songs—and some hidden gems.
Co-hosting the event is gender-fluid drag queen and actor, Paulee Mekdeci as Miss Ginger Soulless. Mekdeci is a board member of Keene Pride, the organization hosting the week of pride events culminating in a Pride Festival Sept. 17.
Directing the tribute show is Adam Toepfer, who began talks about forming a pride organization and hosting Keene Pride Week in 2021. Toepfer, a Keene native, spent 16 years in New York City working in the nightlife, entertainment and technology industries. He returned to Keene last year and found that the LGBTQ+ community was highly under-recognized and underserved.
Mekdeci’s husband, Patrick Brown; and Katie Fenton—all are Keene Pride board members—are co-producing the show.
Toepfer is co-directing with Daniel Gold, who also worked with him on the inaugural Keene Pride Week tribute show in 2022, The Inaccurate Collection: A Madonna tribute show. That show mimicked some of Madonna’s concert experiences, videos and award show performances in similar structure as this year’s Gaga tribute.
Also in similar fashion as last year’s Madonna tribute show, the Gaga tribute will once again be performed by queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,”
Leading that group is Peppermint, one of the 14 queens who competed on the show’s ninth season. Peppermint was the runner-up of the season, placing 2nd overall.
An actress, singer, television personality, drag queen, and activist, Peppermint is known as a fixture in the New York City nightlife scene and made her Broadway debut in The Go-Go’s-inspired musical, “Head Over Heels,” playing the role of Pythio. She became the first trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway and has since performed all over the world and collected many honors.
She also helped raise more than $100,000 for the Human Rights Campaign (including a large bid from actress Vanessa Williams) and is deeply involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS and participant in the M.A.C. Aids Fund and the HIV Vaccine trials network. She’s also the ACLU’s Artist Ambassador for Transgender Justice.
Co-hosting the tribute with Miss Ginger Soulless is returning Keene Pride Week performer Sherry Vine.
Star and writer of The Sherry Vine Variety Show (OUT Tv) and She’s Living for This (Amazon), she has toured the world with her singing and comedy shows over the past 30 years. She is a founding member of Theatre Couture, and her video parodies have been viewed more than 20 million times. Most recently, she produced and co-starred in “Dr. Jackie” (OUT Tv) and opened for Bianca del Rio across the USA, Europe and Tel Aviv. She also starred as Blanche in the Golden Girlz Live in Los Angeles.
Other drag artists performing in the Gaga tribute show include Jan Sport, La Zavaleta, Angelique Stevens, Bianca Star and Brie Bordeaux; along with returning artists Beaujangless, Hanukkah Lewinsky and Neon Calypso.
Several performers Mekdeci worked with during Keene Pride Week last year will work the show this year doing meet-and-greets, selling merchandise and collecting tips. Mekdeci’s two “drag daughters,” former Keene residents, will be coming from Florida to be part of the show.
“To have these opportunities right in Keene as a local queen is amazing,” said Mekdeci.
The group of drag performers and dancers in the show have been rehearsing in New York City, where the show was performed for an audience at 3 Dollar Bill, a highly successful club of which Toepfer is a founder. Prior to Keene Pride Week, the organization rented rehearsal space in Keene at MoCo Arts to polish the show for the Colonial Theatre performance.
“It’s drag; it’s fun—we’re doing it to express ourselves and stay in the moment,” he said.
To Mekdeci, the Keene Pride board and so many others, it’s so much more than a drag performance/tribute show.
“It’s a full production,” he said. “To have this in Keene, it’s wonderful—it’s beautiful. This is something you’d come to Boston or New York to see. This show also attracts allies and the queer community. It’s so great to come together this way in spaces we weren’t welcomed before. Every moment I’m humbled by, and I learn from.”
Just Be a Queen: A Lady Gaga Tribute is this Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets are $45-$155 and can be ordered at https://thecolonial.org/event/just-be-a-queen-a-lady-gaga-tribute/. A VIP ticket includes a premium seat, a meet-and-greet with the performers include the “Rupaul’s Drag Race” stars, a pre-show reception at Muse restaurant and admission to the after-show party at Fireworks restaurant. A ticket to the after-party (including a wood-fired pizza buffet) can be purchased separately for $22.
