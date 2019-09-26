The last weekend in September signals the beginning of the Oktoberfest, a celebration of everything German, from music and games to bratwurst and beer. Local watering holes look forward to this event, as it means the tapping of the fall brews, and all of the accompanying hoopla that surrounds it.
The history of this event dates all the way back to Oct. 12, 1810, when Crown Prince Ludwig, later to become Ludwig I of Bavaria, married Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The citizens of Munich were all invited to attend the festivities in the fields fronting the city gates. These fields were renamed Theresienwiese, or “Theresa’s Fields,” in honor of the event.
In the beginning, horse races were an essential part of the celebrations, although these disappeared in later years in favor of other activities. The event soon became a huge agricultural show, and visitors were invited to quench their thirst at small beer stands peppered around the grounds.
In 1896, these beer stands were replaced by huge tents and halls, and the festival began to resemble the party we know today.
Locally, a number of pubs are honoring this ancient celebration, holding their own festivals, complete with games, music food and beer. Elm City Brewing Company in Keene is particularly avid in its observance of the event and will be pulling out all the stops to make sure that visitors have a real taste of German hospitality. This year’s free event will take place Sunday, Sept. 29, from noon to 5 p.m., and is open to the public.
“We’ve been celebrating Oktoberfest ever since we opened, some 24 years ago,” said owner Deb Rivest. “We have a full outdoor biergarten, where we serve up grilled knockwurst, bratwurst, potato pancakes and goulash, along with heaps of sauerkraut. We also have pretzels and a Reuben chowder that people really enjoy.”
The music will be provided by Omp’s Oompah Band, which will be playing traditional German songs for the event.
“This is also the occasion for our first tapping of the 2019 Oktoberfest Bier,” Rivest said. “It’s a lager that takes about 40 days to ferment. Consequently, we only brew it once a year. It goes really fast.”
Rivest said there will also be games and prizes at the event, such as musical chairs for the kids.
“We also have knockwust and bratwurst eating contests,” she said. “Then we have a contest to see who can hold a full pitcher of water for the longest amount of time without spilling it.”
Typically, Rivest said, the event has been held on the last Saturday of the year. For the last three years, however, they have switched it to Sunday, to see how things would work out.
“Last year went really well, so I think we might just keep it here,” she said.
Elm City Brewing Company is at 222 West St. in Keene and can be reached at 355-3335 or found online at elmcitybrewery.com or Facebook.
Other restaurants are getting into the fall fun, including The Restaurant at Burdick’s in Walpole, 47 Main St. B in Walpole, which will host its 16th annual Oktoberfest event Friday, Sept. 27. and Saturday, Sept. 28, starting at 11:30 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling 756-9058. Learn more at 47mainwalpole.com or Facebook.
Additionally, The Inn at East Hill Farm, 460 Monadnock St. in Troy, will hold its 14th annual event on Sunday, Oct. 6, featuring an array of delicious appetizers, entrees and desserts. Reservations are required. Call 242-6495 or visit online at east-hill-farm.com.
The Keene Country Club, 755 West Hill Road, Keene, will host its Oktoberfest Beer Dinner/Dance Celebration Friday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 11 p.m., where visitors are invited to taste a variety of beers from around the world, paired with great cuisine. Call 352-0135 or visit online at keenecountryclub.com to learn more.
Not to be outdone, the Greenfield Community Meetinghouse on Forest Road in Greenfield will host its own Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m., to benefit the Friends of the Greenfield Community Meetinghouse. There will be beer by Post and Beam Brewery, music by Folk Soul Duo, bratwurst, baked goods and a firewood raffle. Admission includes a stainless-steel Meetinghouse beer stein with straw and is $10 per person or $25 per family at the door. Contact 547-2525 or greenfieldmeetinghouse@gmail.com to learn more.
Whichever venue you choose to attend, be assured there will be plenty of German sausage, German beer and German music, all in the splendor of fall colors.