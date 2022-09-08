Radically Rural, a national program coming to Keene Sept. 21-22, dedicated to improving rural life, will sponsor three films at the Monadnock International Film Festival (MONIFF).

Julianna Dodson, director for Radically Rural, said this is the first time the summit has collaborated with MONIFF, which has moved its festival to the day after Radically Rural ends and will run from Sept. 23-25 with live performances. Streamed performances occur Sept. 27-October 6.

