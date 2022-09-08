Radically Rural, a national program coming to Keene Sept. 21-22, dedicated to improving rural life, will sponsor three films at the Monadnock International Film Festival (MONIFF).
Julianna Dodson, director for Radically Rural, said this is the first time the summit has collaborated with MONIFF, which has moved its festival to the day after Radically Rural ends and will run from Sept. 23-25 with live performances. Streamed performances occur Sept. 27-October 6.
The films are:
Rural Runners: A short film about finding purpose and common ground in rural America as Chloe Maxmin, a Democrat, makes a bid to be the youngest woman in the Maine House of Representatives and Canyon Woodward balances his lifestyle with running rural trails and political campaigns. Maxmin is the keynote speaker at Radically Rural this year. This film will be shown at 10:30 a.m., at SHOWROOM, 20 Commercial Street, Keene.
Song of Salt: Set in an isolated mining town on the outskirts of Death Valley, Song of Salt is an immersive glimpse into the struggles and celebrations within a tight-knit community as its residents, suspended between the past and the future, face the realities of an eroding economy. This film will be shown at 12:30 p.m. at SHOWROOM.
Those People: A documentary film produced by The Day, a newspaper in New London, Conn., in partnership with the New London Talent Show, Those People chronicles the show’s growth and tells the stories of the people whose lives have been changed by the opportunities provided through the show. Peter Huoppi, a co-producer on the film, is speaking at Radically Rural’s Community Journalism track during its session on covering divided communities. This film will be streamed beginning Sept. 27 at 8 a.m.
