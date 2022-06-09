June is an important month for the LGBTQ+ community throughout the world. The newly formed Keene Pride nonprofit will have its organizational ‘coming out’ party during the month of June, gathering with members of the gay community and allies at a series of public events that appeal to all ages and interests.
The first Pride events were held after the Stonewall Uprising which occurred on June 28, 1969 during a police raid at the Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street in New York City. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons rioted as a result of the raid and the event is considered the tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.
In commemoration of this pivotal moment, celebrations are held each June to bring recognition to the LGBTQ+ community. Keene Pride has developed partnerships with 21 Bar & Grill, the Marlborough House, Machina Kitchen and Arts Bar, Luca’s Mediterranean Café, the Monadnock Food Co-op and Keene Cinemas 6 to host six opportunities for you to show your pride! Details for all events and links to purchase tickets can be found on the events calendar at www.keenepride.org
Throughout the month of June
Enjoy philanthropy drink specials at some of your favorite establishments to support Keene Pride’s fundraising efforts. All drinks can be made as a cocktail or mocktail. At 21 Bar and Grill, it’s The Butterfly made with butterfly pea tea, lychee syrup, vodka, and lemon. At Machina Kitchen and Art Bar, order the We’re Here, We’re Queer fashioned with foraged lilac vodka, amaro nonino, tonic and lemon. And from Luca’s Mediterranean Café you’ll find Sappho’s Violet Lemonade created with Grainger’s organic vodka, Crème de Violette, lemon juice, Peychaud’s bitters and simple syrup.
Saturday, June 11
Pride Drag Show, Marlborough House, 9 Ling St, Marlborough NH – Your favorite drag queens, the Ladies of the Rainbow, have returned to perform a Pride fundraiser for Keene Pride! Since the 90’s, these performers have raised money for AIDS service organizations and other southern NH and VT nonprofits. Plan now to bid on your favorite silent auction items including autographed Broadway show posters donated by Broadway Cares for Mean Girls and Kinky Boots, cape worn by drag legend Sherry Vines, handmade tile mural from Cider Press Tile, and a signed poster by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Nicky Doll, Scarlet Envy and Olivia Lux. Park in the lower lot; shuttles provided up the hill to the building. Doors at 7pm, show at 8pm, dance party from 11pm- 1am. Adult content/language. Tickets at www.keenepride.org
Friday, June 17
Machina Arts: Kitchen and Art Bar, 9 Court St, Keene - Friday night just became more interesting! Join with others for a viewing party from 9-11pm to cheer on the contestants of Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars. Hosted by Miss Ginger Soulless. Dress to impress welcome. Kitchen will remain open until 10pm to order food. No admission.
Friday, June 24
Monadnock Food Co-op, 34 Cypress St, Keene - Youth Poetry Slam. Safe space for all LGBTQ+ youth. Amphitheater, 6-8pm: 18 and under. No entry fee; register for a performance spot online at https://monadnockfood.coop/event/youth-poetry-slam/
Tuesday, June 28
Keene Cinemas 6, Key Road, Keene – On the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, view the 1990 classic documentary, ‘Paris is Burning,” on the big screen. Filmed during the 1980s, the film has garnered 17 awards and festival wins. Jennie Livingston’s documentary is the definitive record of golden-age New York City drag ball culture and remains an enduring record of what it was like to be Black, Latinx, or queer in New York City during the height of the AIDS crisis.
Seating limited; film at 7pm. Free admission; donations encouraged.
The mission of Keene Pride is to promote the visibility of LGBTQ+ people in the Monadnock Region, create community-building programming and develop a coalition of services, organizations and businesses that embrace and serve the LGBTQ+ population. For more information or tickets, please email general@keenepride.org