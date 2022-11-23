It became the new black in 2009: today, the plaid wave that means shopping locally for the holiday season has swept the nation.
Plaid Friday in the Monadnock Region is the same day as Black Friday (Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States, which marks the start of the holiday shopping season and often comes along with highly-discounted sales and longer store hours).
Plaid Friday was created by gallery owner Kerri Johnson in Oakland, California, as an alternative to Black Friday “to bring back the time when shopping for friends and family was a pleasurable leisurely activity.” Now it is celebrated throughout the nation as part of the Shop Indie Local Campaign of the American Independent Business Alliance and celebrates local and independent businesses.
Some ways businesses, or “hubs,” participate, is by encouraging staff to wear plaid that day, taking snaps of customers who visit that day wearing plaid, and of course, offering holiday specials, sales and events.
From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, Shop Indie Local celebrates locally owned businesses and works to increase spending at these businesses. The campaign urges shoppers to take positive action and boost the ripple effect of economic and community benefits neighborhoods, towns and cities receive when holiday shopping dollars are spent at locally-owned, independent businesses.
In the Monadnock Region, Plaid Friday started as an initiative of The Local Crowd Monadnock (formerly Monadnock Buy Local). At its peak, 35 businesses participated in Plaid Friday, said Jen Risley, The Local Crowd Monadnock’s program manager. While the number has fluctuated over the years, especially during the pandemic, this year so far 15 “hubs” have signed on to take part that day and Risley expects more will be added to the list. Among the first hubs were Life is Sweet and Prime Roast, both in downtown Keene.
The organization has operated a Plaid Friday crowdfunding campaign from July through October the past two years and invites businesses to serve as hubs, participating however they choose and with no fee necessary.
“It’s nice to have businesses ready to amplify the message,” said Risley. “It’s a community-driven initiative.”
Customer photos collected by the hubs are posted in an online album on the Local Crowd Monadnock website.
Specials and sales aren’t necessary to participate (hubs may open for special hours that day, for instance) but many do.
Some examples include Aloha Keene, a yoga studio on Court Street, which will offer 25 percent off anything including gift certificates and merchandise for those who shop wearing plaid. Joseph’s Coat in Peterborough will offer 10 percent off on anything in the store for those same customers.
In past years, hubs have offered Plaid Friday-themed products for sale or giveaways and hosted photos with Santa or on Santa’s sleigh. During the pandemic, one massage studio offered virtual photos with Santa.
“Plaid Friday highlights the diversity of however people want to celebrate,” said Risley. “It can be adapted to any community.”
