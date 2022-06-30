Peterborough Players Season 2022

If artistic director Tom Frey’s vision is realized this season at Peterborough Players, audiences will sit up and pay attention.
The summer 2022 lineup of mainstage productions has kicked into gear, with the musical, “Cabaret,” first in line (performances run through this Sunday, July 3).
The iconic Broadway show immortalized by the choreography of Bob Fosse is the first to be performed on the theater stage since February of 2020: last year’s summer season was performed entirely outdoors.
The story follows an American writer, Cliff Bradshaw; and British singer Sally Bowles in 1930s Berlin, where the dazzling world of the cabaret thrives while the Third Reich rises to power all around it.
The cast features Players’ newcomers Matthew McGloin (“2 Pianos 4 Hands,”) Broadway veteran Joy Hermalyn (Caroline, or Change, Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway) as Fraulein Schneider; Brandon Grimes (national tour of “Jekyll and Hyde”) as writer Cliff Bradshaw, and Michelle Beth Herman (national Tour of “Les Misérables”) as Sally Bowles. Players’ favorites Kraig Swartz and Bridget Beirne appear as Herr Schultz and Fraulein Kost, respectively.
“I knew I wanted to start with a musical but I didn’t want to do one in any way disrespectful to the time we’re living in,” said Tom Frey, Peterborough Players artistic director and successor to Gus Kaikonnen. “I chose it in September before so many things happened in the world. Sadly (this show) keeps getting more relevant.”
Frey went on to explain that “Cabaret” talks about what happens when we don’t pay attention.
“Herr Schultz is sure everything will be okay, and Sally Bowles is dancing fast asleep,” said Frey.
The season is also about transformation, a concept presented clearly in the next play, “Circle Mirror Transformation’’ by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Annie Baker. Opening July 7 with performances through July 17, it’s about a community acting class in a small Vermont town, where the participants discover more about themselves than they bargained for.
The “dramedy” is about personal discovery, exploration and growth,
“Anyone who’s taken an acting class knows what happens,” said Frey. “You get cracked open a little bit. I find it really hopeful. Two of the people in the class who wound up being really affected by it needed it the most. They discover the power of imagination to make change in their own lives.”
“Serving Elizabeth,” a new play by playwright Marcia Johnson, opening July 21 with performances running through July 31, is a U.S. premiere. In this story, two distant timelines come together: 1952, in Kenya, where an anti-monarchy restaurant owner has the opportunity to cook for the visiting Princess Elizabeth; and 2015, when a Kenyan-Canadian film student and fan of the royal family is an intern on the set of a new television series about Queen Elizabeth II. The show explores ideas of colonialism, nationalism, and questioning history.
“It’s about representation and paying attention in that way,” said Frey.
A Players favorite returns August 4 (through the 14th): “2 Pianos, 4 Hands,” by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt. Two performers (played by Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin) play 120 minutes worth of music, from Bach and Beethoven to Jerry Lee Lewis, delivering a wild ride that also portrays a life of dedication to a dream and the loss of eventually having to let it go.
“It’s about the transformation that happens when we confront who we really are,” said Frey. “On top of (this show) being a tour de force, it’s completely hilarious.”
Closing the mainstage season running August 18 through 28 is “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” by Lanie Roberton. Tracey Conyer Lee plays Billie Holiday, giving one of her final performances in Philadelphia in March of 1959.
Frey realizes the season is also filled to the brim with music.
“These (plays) are what I was attracted to—I followed my instinct,” he said. “I needed them and wanted to hear them. I put as much life onstage as I possibly could.”
He also considers last season’s lineup a springboard for the concepts presented this summer.
“They were to me about being as fully present in the moment as possible,” he said. “This year, we don’t want to lose that. Our challenge is to try and keep that alive.”
Don’t forget the Second Company will return this season with “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” with performances running several dates from July 15 through August 13 at the theater’s outdoor Elsewhere Stage.
Talkbacks for each mainstage production will take place on the first Sunday of the show’s run. On July 1st, Blackfire Farm will be onsite serving wood-fired pizzas, available for purchase between 5 to 7 p.m. before curtain.
Tickets can be purchased at www.peterboroughplayers.org or by calling the box office at 603-924-7585.
