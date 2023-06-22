When playhouses around the world had to shut their doors to keep everyone safe, the Peterborough Players learned to think outside the box to present theater. In its 90th season, the Players took those ideas and expanded upon them to create an entertainment destination.

In addition to a new line-up of five plays starting this week and running through August 27, The Players has a list of new offerings that will enhance patrons’ experience. First, there’s the Players Club Lounge, a full bar that opens 90 minutes before curtain time and provides outdoor garden seating and light entertainment.

