When playhouses around the world had to shut their doors to keep everyone safe, the Peterborough Players learned to think outside the box to present theater. In its 90th season, the Players took those ideas and expanded upon them to create an entertainment destination.
In addition to a new line-up of five plays starting this week and running through August 27, The Players has a list of new offerings that will enhance patrons’ experience. First, there’s the Players Club Lounge, a full bar that opens 90 minutes before curtain time and provides outdoor garden seating and light entertainment.
On opening nights, theater-goers can have their photo taken on the red carpet and enjoy a post-show toast and refreshments. An on-site food truck and bar open at 5 p.m. and the cocktail lounge will be serving until 11 p.m. after the show.
For a deeper dive into what goes into creating theater, there will be audience talkbacks following the first Saturday and first Sunday peformances, and Peek at the Players on Saturdays starting June 24, a chance for the audience to take a look behind the curtain, watch actors in rehearsal, see where scenery is built, visit the costume shop and more.
“The Players is for everyone in the Monadnock Region,” said Tom Frey, artistic director. “We want it to be a place for families, date nights and conversation.”
In planning this season’s repertoire, Frey said it was about asking the audience to trust the Players and come back inside.
“Audiences are out of the habit of going to the theater,” he said of these post-pandemic times. “We knew more than ever we had to do plays that packed a punch and were powerful but also intimate. I think each one (this season) has that. They are moving, funny and thought-provoking.”
Beyond that commonality, Frey added, each one of the 2023 season plays deals with the unexpected and in some way deals with family—either chosen family or created.
The summer season kicks off this week with “Pipeline,” which delves into the world of co-parenting a troubled teenager. The title of the play refers directly to the US ‘school-to-prison pipeline’, whereby underprivileged and disadvantaged students are funneled out of public education and into juvenile and criminal justice systems.
“When I first started this job, I wanted to do this play but when I applied, I didn’t get the rights to,” said Frey.
Next up is “Souvenir,” the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, who made a name for herself in her attempts to become a famous opera star. The play pre-dates the film, which cast Meryl Streep in the starring role. The story is told through the eyes of her accompanist, Cosme McMoon, as he struggles to understand the baffling phenomenon in front of him, and ultimately comes to admire her as they rehearse for her Carnegie Hall debut.
“Maytag Virgin,” opening July 6, features two former and returning Players, husband and wife Karen and Ian Peakes in the main roles of newly-widowed Lizzy Nash and her new neighbor, Jack Key. The pair meet on most days in their backyards while doing various chores, including laundry.
“They reached out to me and said they’d done the play a couple times and asked if I would consider doing it at the Players,” said Frey. “I realized how perfect they were. It’s one of the first plays I chose for this year.”
Another play recommended to Frey, “Grand Horizons,” follows. The Tony Award-nominated comedy is the story of a couple in a retirement community considering a divorce after 50 years.
“It couldn’t be more perfect for Peterborough,” said Frey of the play. “It’s set in a Rivermead or Summer Hill type of place, and it’s really, really funny. It has a big surprise. There are surprises and unexpected things in each of these shows.”
The season ends with “Tell Me on a Sunday,” about a woman who moves to New York to follow her dreams and hopefully find true love. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the musical is told through a series of songs and letters.
While the Players’ Second Company (now Players Junior) will not be performing this season while the program is re-tooled, there will be a series of classes for children ages 7 to 12 offered this summer. The $10 outdoor workshops focus in areas such as mask and puppet making and theater improv games.
“We’re excited to be able to take a moment and step back and make sure the Second Company we have is preparing people for the theater of the future,” said Frey.
The 2023 summer season at Peterborough Players opens this evening, June 22, with “Souvenir,” and runs through August 27 with the closing of “Tell Me on a Sunday.” Each show runs for 10 performances including four 4 p.m. matinees. Individual tickets are $49 and can be ordered at www.peterboroughplayers.org.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.