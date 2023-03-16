Peterborough Folk Music 2023 Series

This year’s Peterborough Folk Music Series, in its second post-pandemic season, will continue what it does best: keeping America’s earliest form of music vital.
Deb McWethy of Harrisville started the series to welcome long-time audiences of the genre and attract new generations of folk music fans. Her love of folk and connection to folk musicians stretches back decades (she was an entertainment booker for the legendary Folkway in town). She started the non-profit organization dedicated to bringing innovative and diverse musicians to the region in 1996.
She built the series from relationships she’d formed with musicians, presenters and listeners she’d met while attending countless festivals and performances over the years.
She used to open the living room of her Harrisville home in the spring and fall for Deb’s House Concerts, which she had hosted from 2002 through pre-pandemic and presented such acts as Lori McKenna, Mark Erelli, Sarah Lee Guthrie and Johnny Irion and Gandalf Murphy and the Slambovian Circus of Dreams.
This year’s events will be held at Bass Hall, Peterborough Players and Peterborough UU Church, with the season opener March 31 at the Park Theater in Jaffrey.
Kicking off this year’s series will be a performance by Le Vent du Nord, Quebec-based progressive Francophone folk group with a vast repertoire that draws from both traditional sources and original composition and music rooted in the Celtic diaspora. The two-time Juno Award-winning group had performed together for two decades.
Next up is The Steel Wheels, performing April 8 at Peterborough Players. Formed in the mountains of Virginia, the band was a big part of the resurgence of Americana music and has since performed thousands of shows. In 2020, the band produced the “Everyone a Song” album, part of an ongoing project to collect the personal experiences of fans with an accompanying podcast to explore the stories behind those songs.
Series newcomer and Canadian singer/songwriter Dave Gunning (he performed once in McWethy’s living room) will take the stage April 14 at Bass Hall. With a career spanning more than 20 years, Gunning earned multiple Canadian Folk Music Awards, a Juno nomination and nine East Coast Music Awards. Much of his material is about underdogs, heroes, family and social justice.
Another new face of the season, Heather Maloney kicks off the month of May (the 6th) with a show at Bass Hall. The Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter started writing songs in the midst of three years at a meditation center. Her songs have played on NPR stations across the country—one on her latest album was inspired by the Ken Burns documentary, “The Dust Bowl.”
Also an illustrator and linocut artist who carves and prints visual representations of her songs on a variety of mediums, she’s toured throughout the US & Canada as a headliner and also in support of acts including Lake Street Dive, Gary Clark Jr., Colin Hay (Men at Work), Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin and Dar Williams.
McWethy saw her perform last fall at a festival in Massachusetts and invited the duo that opened for her—High Tea—to do so again at Bass Hall. The indie folk duo is guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Isabella DeHerdt and vocalist/percussionist Isaac Eliot, who plays a blend of old blues and new pop.
Andrew Duhon performs May 11 for the first time at Bass Hall—he played as part of McWethy’s house concert series three times. She met Duhon during Cayamo, an annual music cruise she regularly attends to meet artists and invite them to perform in Peterborough.
The New Orleans native’s music, a blend of harmony-drenched pop, Americana, Appalachian folk and a half-dozen other styles, is most recently inspired by the landscape of the Pacific Northwest where he has spent some time. One of his musical heroes, the late John Prine, made a cameo on Duhon’s latest album.
A performance by new folk movement pioneer John Gorka at Bass Hall opens the month of June (the 1st); followed by a show by another folk/acoustic music (and Peterborough Folk Music Series) stalwart, Vance Gilbert, on the 17th at the same venue.
Long-time series performer The Nields opens July (the 1st), the first show in the series to be held at the Peterborough UU Church. A Massachusetts-based five-piece acoustic rock group headed by sisters Nerissa and Katryn, The Nields were also familiar faces at the Folkway. Their most recent album, “XVII,” as the title suggests, is their 17th.
“They’ve become very well-known up here,” said McWethy.
The month of August kicks off with Patchouli & Terra Guitarra, performing on the 11th at Peterborough UU Church. McWethy met the duo in Venice, Florida a handful of years ago and never misses their performances there. The internationally-touring/chart-topping duo of master guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter, guitarist Julie Patchouli has a sound that has been described as “Simon and Garfunkel meet the Gipsy Kings.” They have 22
CDs and have played 5,000 shows and embody the spirit of ‘60s and ‘70s Spanish guitar.
August ends with a performance by The Kennedys on the 31st at Bass Hall. The folk-rock duo is husband and wife, Pete and Maura Kennedy, blending elements of country, bluegrass, Western swing and 1960s-style pop melodies. In the midst of the pandemic, and after losing more than 150 concert engagements in 2020 and 2021, The Kennedys started a weekly, all-request live streaming show each Sunday that is archived on YouTube. The duo also played McWethy’s living room.
“They haven’t been here in forever,” she said. “They are excited to come back.”
The final month of the series opens with a performance by blues artist Guy Davis at Bass Hall on the 9th.
McWethy became familiar with the two-time Grammy Award nominee singer-songwriter as a guest on Tom Rush’s weekly Patreon program, Rockport Sundays.
“It’s fun to listen to Guy Davis talk about the history of music,” said McWethy.
Also an actor and author, Davis uses a combination of roots, blues, folk, rock, rap, spoken word, and world music to comment on social injustice, touching on historical events.
The series closes on the 17th with a show at Bass Hall: Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem, the New England based folk quartet now in its 17th year consisting of Rani Arbo (fiddle, guitar), Andrew Kinsey (bass, banjo, ukulele), Anand Nayak (electric and acoustic guitars) and Scott Kessel (percussion). Kessel’s homemade percussion kit is a collection of cardboard boxes, tin cans, caulk tubes, packing-tape tambourines, bottle-cap rattles, Mongolian jaw harps, and a vinyl suitcase.
The 2023 Peterborough Folk Music Series opens in March and runs through September at four Peterborough venues. Call 603-827-2905 or email deb@pfmsconcerts.org to check ticket availability. Cash or check will be accepted at the door. You can purchase tickets here: https://pfmsconcerts.org/ All ticket sales are final.
