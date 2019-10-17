An annual event that highlights and celebrates all Peterborough has to offer is back and bigger than ever this year.
Peak Into Peterborough is this Saturday, Oct. 19, a fall festival to promote retail business hosted by the Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce. Formerly called the Fall Festival, the annual “town pride program” is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has been held downtown the weekend following the Columbus Day holiday for more than 20 years.
Other than the holiday season, Peak into Peterborough is the most significant event for local retailers. The organization does promotion outside the Contoocook Valley to bring visitors to town and help generate economic impact. About 125 banners decorate downtown, each sponsored by a different chamber member.
In years with pleasant weather, the walkable Peak Into Peterborough has drawn thousands. The day, held rain or shine, will be filled not only with sales at local stores (also under a big tent and along the sidewalks) and food specials at local restaurants but a variety of activities for the whole family.
Among the festivities will be all-day Belgian draft horse-drawn carriage hayrides through Depot Square, Main Street and Grove Street provided by Mary and George Iselin of Earth Haven Farm in Marlborough. Pickup will be at both the entrance to Depot Park and Ava Marie Chocolates – both spots will be marked with hay bales.
The Monadnock Center for History and Culture and the Peterborough Heritage Commission will host two exhibits: the first is artwork by Monadnock Art Tour 2019 participants in Bass Hall. Now in its 24th year, the Monadnock Art Tour is one of New England’s premier art tours featuring more than 70 artists who opened their studios Oct. 12-14.
Also on view through December is Immigrant Stories, a collection of images, recollections and objects that trace the journeys and lives of 12 immigrants families from around the world who made a new life in the Monadnock Region.
The center will also host a historic walking tour. Visitors can explore Peterborough’s downtown and discover the mill village and commercial center as it was 150 years ago. The 90-minute tour, which begins at the Monadnock Center at 10:30 a.m., will feature a set of historic photographs made circa 1870 giving guests a chance to see and compare how the town has changed and stayed the same.
An event happening in tandem is Peak Into Wellness, a celebration of community vitality with local wellness practitioners offering services such as free yoga for children, meditation, chair massage, Reiki, Qigong and other energy work, and healing gemstone jewelry and essential oils for sale as well as fall treats.
A vendor marketplace offering jewelry, crafts and specialty foods as well as other items will be set up at Depot Square Park. Visitors may try their luck at a golf ball drop fundraiser hosted by the town fire department behind the historical society building. At $5 per ball, there is a 1 in 250 chance to win the $250 first place prize.
Downtown businesses hosting events and activities include:
• Dogs on Depot, leading a doggy costume parade
• Gaia’s Blessing, a metaphysical supply store on Summer Street, will host The NorthEast Prospector, Nick Forge, who will have crystals and minerals he collected himself from all over New England on-hand and some from around the world
• European Esthetics, which provides organic skin and body care, will offer tea tastings
• Cheetah Design Studio will have a photo booth set up in a horse trailer
• Ava Marie Handmade Chocolates will host chocolate ghost and pumpkin decorating
Entertainment includes a dance performance from 1 to 3 p.m. at Depot Square Park by students of the Monadnock Academy for Movement Arts; the Flying Gravity Circus of Wilton will offer acrobatic and juggling demonstrations; and live music will be provided by the Folksoul Band from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Depot Square and by Hot Mess from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Putnam Park.
Family-friendly activities include craft-making and games (including doughnut on a string) provided by Next Level Church at Putnam Park; quadricycle rides and face painting at Peterborough United Methodist church; and pumpkin decorating at TD Bank.
Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce board member and event organizer Mindy Taylor urges visitors to pick up a map of the day’s festivities, available at the Greater Peterborough Chamber office and at all participating merchants.
“This event will continue to grow every year,” she said. “This is just the beginning.”
Peak into Peterborough happens this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Peterborough. Admission and parking are free, and all events are free and family-friendly unless otherwise noted. Call 924-7234, visit peterboroughchamber.com or email
info@peterboroughchamber.com for more information.