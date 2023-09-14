Pat Metheny at the Colonial

In a world where it appears accomplished musicians have all the answers, Pat Metheny never stops asking questions.
The jazz guitarist, composer and band leader makes a stop in downtown Keene this Friday, Sept. 15, for a performance at the Colonial Theatre.
Known for his innovative approach to jazz music, Metheny has won 20 Grammy Awards in 12 categories over the course of his career and is considered to be one of the most influential jazz musicians of the modern era.
His music is characterized by his distinctive guitar sound, which combines elements of jazz, rock, and folk, and uses advanced techniques.
Metheny grew up in the 1960s in Missouri. Starting on trumpet at age 8, he switched to guitar at 12 and by 15, he was working regularly with the best jazz musicians in Kansas City.
“It is kind of hard to remember that back in the early and mid ‘60s, electric guitar was still a fairly new instrument relative to the several-hundred-year tradition of most other instruments in classical and even traditional music,” wrote Metheny in an email to ELF. “But I think my parents were reacting to the iconic place that electric guitar came to represent in the culture of that period as much as the instrument itself. With its connection to rock music, it probably seemed somewhat threatening to them…However, my thing took a pretty serious left turn from whatever rock meant to the culture very shortly after I started when I heard my first Miles Davis record. With that, I could not only rebel against my parents, but all my small-town Missouri friends too.”
Metheny first burst onto the international jazz scene in 1974. Over the course of his three-year stint with vibraphone player Gary Burton, Metheny had already displayed his soon-to-become trademarked playing style.
Since that year, Metheny has averaged between 120 and 240 shows a year—his last performance at the Colonial was nearly 25 years ago.
With the release of his first album, “Bright Size Life” in 1975, he reinvented the traditional jazz guitar sound for a new generation of players.
“Pat is an absolute giant in the jazz world,” wrote Colonial Theatre executive director, Alec Doyle, in an email. “While there are dozens of legendary jazz horn players and pianists in the history books, guitar greats are rare. The guitar was not typically a lead solo instrument in the early days of jazz and rarely had breakout stars like with sax and trumpet and piano. This remains true even with the advent of improved amplification and the electric guitar. Simply put, Pat is in rare company. The fact that his musician fan base includes guitar players from outside the jazz genre says a lot about his prowess.”
Throughout his career, Metheny has continued to redefine the genre by using new technology and constantly working to evolve the improvisational and sonic potential of his instrument.
He has been a pioneer in the realm of electronic music and was one of the very first jazz musicians to treat the synthesizer as a serious musical instrument. Years before the invention of MIDI technology, Metheny was using the Synclavier as a composing tool. He has also been actively involved in the development of several new kinds of guitars.
“Music feels infinite to me,” he wrote. “There are no set ways that I think about it. It contains possibilities that extend outward in a kind of 360-degree spread. I remain open to whatever direction seems interesting and viable, and that can change both by the year, but also by the millisecond.”
He has composed for solo guitar, small ensembles, electric and acoustic instruments, large orchestras, and ballet pieces; and has worked with a diverse group of artists including Herbie Hancock, David Bowie and Steve Reich. He continues to dedicate time to both his own projects and those of emerging artists and established veterans.
At 19, he became the youngest teacher ever at the Berklee College of Music, and he has also taught music workshops all over the world.
“Teaching was something that came along early for me, but also I never saw it as something central to what I was hoping to do,” he wrote, adding he could say the same thing about the film scoring work he’s done over the years.
“It was something that was adjunct to everything I was working on that I found I could do ok at,” he wrote. “With teaching, I always found I learned a lot from having to explain things that I hadn’t exactly had to quantify. But also, I took it very seriously. People that I taught 40-plus years ago that have even gone on to do well still seem like my students, and I don’t seem to ever let that go.”
Metheny’s current tour is in support of his latest album, “Dream Box,” a set of nine solo tunes for electric guitar drawn from a forgotten folder on his laptop’s hard drive. He discovered the songs when he had some down time while touring.
“In a lot of ways, I understand that I have to do a lot of research to get to things, and that often means trying things, writing a lot of music that may or may not seem applicable to what I am shooting for at a particular time,” he wrote. “Recently, almost for the first time, I am finding myself going through things that I might not have considered from a different perspective. That is what led to this release.”
The Dream Box tour marks the first in which Metheny is on a bandstand performing solo.
“It is solo, but the concert really does reflect a wide range of approaches and concepts of what that term might mean,” he wrote.
Metheny has the eternal key to innovation.
“I think a big part of the tradition in the music that I love is not only the obvious concerns of being able to play an instrument well and develop an understanding of how music works, but also a quest to create context,” he wrote. “That desire to search for the new sometimes tends to get a bit lost once you achieve a certain level of fluency in a certain dialect. I am always working to be in a state where I’m asking questions.”
Pat Metheny performs this Friday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets are $45-$75 and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org.
