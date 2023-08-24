Outdoor Summer Concert with the Keene Pops!

A pandemic inspired the Greater Keene Pops Choir’s idea to do an outdoor concert in the summer two years ago, and it will return to cap off a third summer season this month with its annual summer concert this Sunday, Aug. 27 at the First Baptist Church bandstand on Maple Avenue.
The choir, established in 1979, has traditionally done two concerts each year: one during the holiday season (this year’s holiday concert will be at St. James Episcopal Church) and one in the spring.
The summer concert, said the choral group’s director, Diane Cushing, came out of COVID.
“More people wanted to be outside,” she said. “Also, we wanted to do a free concert. The food was donated and the (First Baptist Church) let us rehearse for free.”
Last year, a cookout became part of the festivities, and it will again this year. Hamburgers, hot dogs, a vegetarian option and home-baked goods for dessert will be served following the concert.
“It brought the community together,” said Cushing of last year’s cookout. “It was such a great turnout. It brought more people to hear us from different demographics. It also brought in new singers (to join the group).”
The Pops Choir, which invites absolutely anyone (without an audition) to sing, has always had a focus on many styles of popular American music.
The group currently has between 35 and 40 singers—in past years there have been around 100, so Cushing is working to increase membership.
“We’re trying to attract younger singers,” she said.
The summer concert program lineup will include patriotic music along with selections by Stephen Stills, Billy Joel, James Taylor, Neil Diamond—and Beethoven.
“We’re doing a spoof on Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony called ‘Beethoven’s Wig,’” said Cushing, who plans to do a number with accompanist Walt Sayre. Her assistant director, Tracy Borden, will perform a solo; and a cappella men’s group, Monadnock Blend, will also perform a song.
Cushing doesn’t usually work with an overarching concept when planning her concert program.
“I come up with a list I really like that’s both fun and challenging, I gather pieces and come up with a theme from that,” she said. “I do what appeals to a lot of people and I try to do a variety.”
The Greater Keene Pops Choir will perform its third annual summer concert this Sunday, Aug. 27, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church pavilion, 105 Maple Ave. Admission to the concert and barbecue are by donation. In case of rain, the performance will be held inside the church.
The choir is looking for new membership. Rehearsals for the holiday season concert begin Sept. 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. Visit the Greater Keene Pops Choir on Facebook for the most up-to-date information.
