Outdoor Summer Concert with the Keene Pops!

A pandemic inspired the Greater Keene Pops Choir’s idea to do an outdoor concert in the summer two years ago, and it will return to cap off a third summer season this month with its annual summer concert this Sunday, Aug. 27 at the First Baptist Church bandstand on Maple Avenue.

The choir, established in 1979, has traditionally done two concerts each year: one during the holiday season (this year’s holiday concert will be at St. James Episcopal Church) and one in the spring.

